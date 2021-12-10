ALYI and WPUR Announce Off Grid Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Solution

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) and WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) today announced the companies are partnering on the implementation of an off grid electric vehicle (EV) charging solution to be rolled out in Kenya.

Next week, on Thursday, December 16th, the two companies will publish an overview presentation on the off grid electric vehicle charging solution program.

ALYI has already started deploying electric motorcycles and electric three-wheel vehicles in East Africa into the taxi and delivery markets as one component of ALYI’s overall EV Ecosystem solution.

WPUR has recently refreshed its commitment to delivering water management technologies to the water utilities market and added electric technology innovations for the electric utilities market as an additional focus.

WPUR recently announced completing the acquisition of a company operating in East Africa, East African Development Partners (EADP). EADP brings existing contracts and relationships in East Africa that will contribute to WPUR’s business development focus in Africa. Dr Torno, in addition to being the CEO of ALYI, was the majority shareholder of EADP and has now joined the WPUR Board of Directors in conjunction with the acquisition.

ALYI’s EV Ecosystem strategy is concentrating efforts first on developing solutions for the East African market where per capita transportation is low, and EV solutions have the potential to be a first to market transportation solution rather than a replacement of an existing solution.

EV solutions rugged enough to endure the East African environment are also likely to be viable solutions everywhere else in the world, and ALYI does plans to expand globally.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV Ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

In a move to accelerate ALYI’s EV Ecosystems expansion, ALYI’s cryptocurrency funding partner, Revolt Token (RVLT) will now be developing direct investment partnerships with ALYI EV Ecosystem partners. WPUR is in discussions with RVLT now.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:

WaterPure International, Inc.

Sean Mathis

info@wpurinc.com

972-918-5256