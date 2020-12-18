Log in
ALYI 2021 Electric Vehicle Sales Target Reinforced by Morgan Stanley 50% Sector Sales Growth Forecast

12/18/2020 | 03:25pm EST
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) -  Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI), an electric vehicle innovation company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, today highlighted recent research from Morgan Stanley forecasting 50% electric vehicle sales growth in 2021.

ALYI has signed orders for its electric motorcycle designed to serve the African taxi (boda boda) market in East Africa. ALYI expects to begin production in 2021 and transition orders into sales.

ALYI is also producing an electric motorcycle for the North American market and expects to start taking pre-orders later this month. the company will produce an electric sleek retro style BMW R71 clone (www.revoltmotorbikes.com) and a conversion kit for do-it-yourselfers to electrify their own BMW R71 or R71 clone.

ALYI has constructed an overall electric mobility ecosystem vision centered around introducing an annual industry wide symposium in Kenya to bring commercial and academic resources together that combine design and engineering expertise to create an original electric mobility future, not one based on merely reengineering combustion engine transportation.

With low per capita transpiration saturation, Africa is the ideal location for pursuing an original electric mobility future.

The ALYI annual symposium centric electric mobility ecosystem vision is intended to be anchored by a globally recognized electric vehicle race event. ALYI recently announced a major multiparty milestone agreement and that agreement specifically pertains to the target electric vehicle race event.

ALYI's funding partner, RevoltTOKEN (www.revolttoken.com), has committed to funding ALYI's electric mobility ecosystem vision through independently launching an Initial Cryptocurrency Offering (ICO) to raise $100 million. RevoltTOKEN has already created a token (see RevoltTOKEN website) and plans to immediately make the token available through an ICO once finalizing all regulatory prerequisites. In the meantime, RevoltTOKEN continues to make pre-ICO funds available for ALYI to continue advancing its business plan.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70625


© Newsfilecorp 2020
