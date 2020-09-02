ALYI Announces Future Electric Vehicle Design Presentation

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced a presentation next week to be published online from the company's industrial design firm behind the Revolt Electric Motorcycle. The presentation will highlight lessons learned through work on the current version of the Revolt Electric Motorcycle and how those lessons are driving the next generation of innovation. While a hint or two might be released on the current ReVolt Electric Motorcycle version, most design features will be kept under wraps pending the launch of production. The purpose of the presentation is to demonstrate the overall design capabilities and experience behind ALYI's current and future electric mobility innovations.

The presentation is scheduled to be published next week on Friday, September 11, 2020.

