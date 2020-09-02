Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Alternet Systems, Inc.    ALYI

ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.

(ALYI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 09/02 03:07:36 pm
0.024 USD   -41.18%
03:00pALYI Announces Future Electric Vehicle Design Presentation
NE
11:50aALYI $100 Million Electric Vehicle Funding Deal Moves Forward
NE
09/01ALYI Chooses Bigger Investment Market with Less Competition
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALYI Announces Future Electric Vehicle Design Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2020) -  Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced a presentation next week to be published online from the company's industrial design firm behind the Revolt Electric Motorcycle. The presentation will highlight lessons learned through work on the current version of the Revolt Electric Motorcycle and how those lessons are driving the next generation of innovation. While a hint or two might be released on the current ReVolt Electric Motorcycle version, most design features will be kept under wraps pending the launch of production. The purpose of the presentation is to demonstrate the overall design capabilities and experience behind ALYI's current and future electric mobility innovations.

The presentation is scheduled to be published next week on Friday, September 11, 2020.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63114


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.
03:00pALYI Announces Future Electric Vehicle Design Presentation
NE
11:50aALYI $100 Million Electric Vehicle Funding Deal Moves Forward
NE
09/01ALYI Chooses Bigger Investment Market with Less Competition
NE
09/01ALYI $100 Million Funding Partner Set To Make Announcement Tomorrow
NE
08/31ALYI Stands Out Among Electric Vehicle IPOs and SPACs
NE
08/28ALYI May Surpass $100 Million Investment Target
NE
08/27ALYI One Key Step Closer To $100 Million Investment
NE
08/27ALYI New Electric Motorcycle Orders Could Edge Revenue Potential To $500M
NE
08/26ALYI Finances Exhibit Stable Foundation for Supporting $300 Million Electric ..
NE
08/25ALTERNET : ALYI and Canoo Target Final Mile Electric Delivery Vehicle Market
PR
More news
Chart ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alternet Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Randell T. Torno Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.628.57%41
MICROSOFT CORPORATION46.11%1 719 900
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.528.64%129 116
SEA LIMITED291.97%78 916
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC61.67%48 702
SPLUNK INC.46.79%35 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group