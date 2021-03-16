ALYI Design Partner MODUS Producing Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle Video

Log in
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2021) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced its design partner, MODUS, is producing the video demonstration of ALYI's Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle to be featured in the upcoming shareholder update this Friday, March 19th.

The update will highlight a new design feature that will be included in the first 200 Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycles coming to market in North America this year. MODUS believes the new design feature explanation will be enhanced with a video of the Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle.

ALYI has already received pre-orders for the first 200 Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycles based on the classic BMW R71 frame and has a growing waitlist. The update, coming from ALYI's design group, will detail the design improvement that will increase the electric motorcycle's cruising range.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77430


© Newsfilecorp 2021
