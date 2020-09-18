Log in
ALTERNET SYSTEMS, INC.

(ALYI)
ALYI EV Battery and Charging Station New Details Out Next Tuesday

09/18/2020

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) reconfirmed that on Tuesday next week, September 22, 2020, the company will publish new details on the electric vehicle battery and electric vehicle charging station components to ALYI's overall electric mobility ecosystem.

In addition to its own groundbreaking electric vehicle (EV) battery innovation progress, the company is exploring solutions with Samsung SDI and Gegadyne Energy.

ALYI's electric mobility ecosystem solution for Sub-Saharan Africa also includes a planned EV charging station Network.

ALYI has timed their Battery Day overview to coincide with Tesla's schedule "Battery Day."

ALYI's electric mobility focus in Sub-Saharan Africa is founded on bringing environmentally sustainable transportation resources to a region where per capita transportation infrastructure is substantially under resourced. At the same time, ALYI intends to develop and deploy the subject sustainable transportation solution in a manner that optimizes the economic benefit to the local economy.

The Rideshare ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is just the starting place for ALYI's long-term electric mobility vision. Instead of designing specific future products in an isolated lab, ALYI has designed a process to bring a community of stakeholders together with ALYI's own design team to collectively contribute to the future of electric mobility in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

To motivate and inspire collaboration in a rational electric mobility evolutionary process, ALYI has architected an annual electric mobility symposium and conference around an electric auto race as an anchor event. The annual event will generate revenue contributing to the local economy, at the same time contributing to the evolutionary development of future electric mobility innovations. The expense of research and development will at least be offset by revenue from the annual event and potentially, research and development may become a profit center.

ALYI Electric Mobility Ecosystem Participation

ALYI's electric mobility ecosystem has been designed to invite wide participation with the catalyst launching the ecosystem into perpetual motion built around a planned initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO) organized by ALYI funding partner RevoltTOLKEN.

The RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency is structured to incorporate the holder as a stakeholder into the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem.

The RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency is a utility token with redeemable value into the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem.

All interested in purchasing RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency are encouraged to thoroughly review the white paper currently in a draft form and available on the RevoltTOKEN website (www.revolttoken.com) where the cryptocurrency redemption options are listed.

The white paper also details the overall vision of the ALYI electric mobility ecosystem in partnership with those becoming RevoltTOKEN stakeholders.

RevoltTOKEN is prepared to promptly move forward with the planned ICO. The ICO date and details will be forthcoming in several soon to be published future updates.

In the meantime, any parties interested in the pre-ICO purchase of RevoltTOKEN cryptocurrency can contact the company by email at ir@revolttoken.com to explore pre-ICO incentives and opportunities.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:
Randell Torno
info@lithiumip.com
+1-800-713-0297

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64117


© Newsfilecorp 2020
