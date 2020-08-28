ALYI May Surpass $100 Million Investment Target

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed the company's funding partner, RevoltTOKEN (www.revolttoken.com) will present a comprehensive update next Wednesday, September 2, 2020 on the $100 million transaction intended to fund ALYI's electric mobility business. RevoltTOKEN has just secured the last key component necessary to proceed with the funding transaction.

In addition to featuring the key component now in place, the presentation will include an overall update on progress toward the launch of the RevoltTOKEN initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO). Based on both individual investor and institutional investor response, the presentation will specifically include an overview on how the $100 million funding target could well be exceeded.





ALYI - ICO Funding Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1184/62760_eda4e14be4285b4e_001full.jpg

ALYI has entered into a comprehensive funding agreement with RevoltTOKEN that includes an existing $25 million first tranche investment commitment at $0.05 per share. ALYI has initiated a $2.5 million draw down on the first $25 million to begin construction on a 100-acre facility in Africa. Overall, RevoltTOKEN intends to invest $100 million in ALYI in conjunction with an independent initial cryptocurrency offering (ICO). RevoltTOKEN has already partitioned a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum Blockchain in advance of the planned ICO.

Yesterday, ALYI announced that it expects a new fleet order for its ReVolt Electric Motorcycle to double the company's current production outlook. Earlier this month the company announced entering into discussions regarding additional fleet orders. Management now expects to sign an order resulting from those discussions by the end of September.

ALYI currently has already entered into an initial $20 million electric motorcycle order and an additional letter of intent for a $30 million contract. Both agreements cover six-year durations resulting in an overall $300 million revenue opportunity for ALYI. The new order expected to be signed next month would edge ALYI toward a $500 million revenue opportunity.

Over two years ago, ALYI piloted an electric motorcycle that in its first rendition was a BMW R71 clone retrofitted with an electric motor. The BMW R71 is a breathtaking iconic image popularized through decades of frequent Hollywood screen appearances in addition to the real engineering breakthroughs that maintain the bike's relevance.

Still drawing on the BMW R71 original design and look, after several design iterations, the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle today is an innovation feat. When ALYI unveils the production version of the ReVolt Electric Motorcycle, it will be an industry changing event. The ReVolt Electric Motorcycle is a connected, state of the art electric motorcycle, ergonomically optimized for its target market while still maintaining an iconic look.

ALYI expects to be in production later this year.

