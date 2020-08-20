ALYI Q2 Results Demonstrate Consistent Base Supporting $300 Million Growth Strategy

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2020) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) today announced publishing its Q2 financial report with OTC Markets. The report shows the company's base consulting revenue continues sustaining operations without relying on raising funds to otherwise cover basic costs. The company's recent $25 million investment commitment can otherwise be dedicated to ALYI's $300 million electric vehicle initiative. ALYI has scheduled an earnings update next week on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 to review the company's Q2 2020 financial report in more detail. The update will highlight the company's ongoing base consulting revenue and the latest progress on the company's $300 million outlook based on its electric vehicle initiative in Africa.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's latest developments , please visit: http://www.alternetsystemsinc.com

