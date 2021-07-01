Alternus Energy : to list on Euronext Growth Oslo stock exchange

The Irish Times , June 29th 2021 - Funds from the private placement to continue executing on backlog of projects

Dublin-headquartered company Alternus Energy Group has announced it is up-listing to the Euronext Growth Oslo stock exchange with trading set to commence on June 30th.

'This is an immense achievement and milestone development for Alternus,' said Vincent Browne, executive chairman and CEO of Alternus, on Tuesday.

'I am very proud of the company's accomplishments that have enabled us to get to this point and which could not have happened without the hard work and dedication of all those involved, the Alternus team, our partners, investors and the shareholders.

'We will use the funds from the private placement to continue executing on our current 1.4 GWp contracted backlog of projects.

'Trading on the Euronext Growth Oslo stock exchange will provide us with a stable and strong platform to enable the company to execute on our growth strategy and vision of owning and operating 3.5 GWs and becoming one of the leading European IPPs by 2025.'