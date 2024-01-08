Official ALTERNUS ENERGY GROUP PLC press release

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utility scale transatlantic clean energy independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCE) (“Alternus” or the “Company”) today announced Vincent Browne, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will be ringing the ceremonial closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City’s Time Square, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 4:00 PM EST.



The Company commenced trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “ALCE” on December 26, 2023, after successfully closing its business combination with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. on December 22, 2023.

“We are proud to commemorate our successful listing on Nasdaq with the ceremonial bell ringing this Wednesday,” commented CEO and Chairman of the Board, Vincent Browne. “As we mark this significant milestone, my heartfelt appreciation goes out to all those involved in making this day possible. This event is a testament to our team’s hard work, our partners’ belief, and our stakeholders’ trust. We are not just celebrating a corporate achievement, but also reaffirming our pledge to be at the vanguard of the renewable energy revolution as we continue our rapid growth towards our goal of having 3GW of operating assets within the next 5 years from 150MW today.”

Coverage of the ceremony will be available on the Nasdaq website at https://www.nasdaq.com/ and on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.alternusenergy.com.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus is a transatlantic clean energy independent power producer. Headquartered in the United States, we currently develop, install, own, and operate utility scale solar parks in the US and Europe. Our highly motivated and dynamic team at Alternus have achieved rapid growth in recent years. Building on this, our goal is to reach 3GW of operating projects within five years through continued organic development activities and targeted strategic opportunities. Our vision is to become a leading provider of 24/7 clean energy delivering a sustainable future of renewable power with people and planet in harmony. For more information visit www.alternusenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release, including any information on the Company’s plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the Company’s management’s expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this notice, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Such statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the Company’s estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements should not be relied upon as representing Alternus’ assessments of any date after the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

