Alternus Energy Group plc announces the resignation of two of its Board members, Mr. Javade Chaudhri and Ms. Tone Bjornov, with immediate effect due to the business combination with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (now named Alternus Clean Energy Inc.). Mr. Chaudhri and Ms. Bjornov have become, with immediate effect, independent directors of Alternus Clean Energy Inc., and as such, in order to maintain their independence and not have any potential conflicts of interest with Alternus Energy Group, have chosen to resign from the Company.