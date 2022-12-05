Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Alternus Energy Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALT   IE00BLRPRP89

ALTERNUS ENERGY GROUP PLC

(ALT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-12-05 am EST
18.95 NOK   -4.53%
11:02aAlternus Energy : Q3 2022 IFRS Financial Presentation
PU
11/22Alternus Energy Third Quarter 2022 Revenues of EUR 11.1 Million Up 57% from same quarter last year
AQ
11/22Alternus Energy Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alternus Energy : Q3 2022 IFRS Financial Presentation

12/05/2022 | 11:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q3 '22 PRESENTATION

5 December 2022

Q3 '22 Presentation

21

Caution Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this document, including information incorporated by reference, discuss future expectations, plans or prospects, or state other forward looking information Words such as "intends", "believes", "expects," "anticipates,", "plans," "estimates," "should," "likely" or similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits to the value of the Company's stock. Such forward looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements include and are not limited to: General business and economic conditions; the performance of financial markets and interest rates; the ability to obtain government approvals; and possible delays in government approvals. While we may elect to update these forward- looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if our views change. Therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to today. In addition, actual results or stockholder values may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to raise the necessary financing required to acquire the targeted renewable energy power plants listed herein and in other documents, on suitable terms. At this time, we do not have any offer to finance these plants and there is no guarantee that such financing will be agreed on suitable terms, or at all. If the Company does not succeed in raising the required financing, then the plans outlined herein will be significantly curtailed.

This is not an offer to buy or sell securities

This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell shares or securities in the Company or any related or associated company. None of the information or analyses presented are intended to form the basis for any investment decision, and no specific recommendations are intended. Accordingly, this document does not constitute investment advice or counsel or solicitation for investment in any security. This document does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale or subscription of, or any invitation to offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities, nor

should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in any connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. The Company expressly disclaims any and all responsibility for any direct or consequential loss

or damage of any kind whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from: (i) reliance on any information contained in the document, (ii) any error, omission or inaccuracy in any such information or (iii) any action resulting

therefrom.

AGENDA AND TODAYS PRESENTERS

Q3 '22 Presentation

3

Vincent Browne

Joseph Duey

Agenda

1 Quarterly highlights

2 Financial results

3 Summary

CHAIRMAN & CEO

CFO

3

Q3 '22 Presentation

4

Alternus develops, installs & operates utility scale solar parks across Europe and the US...

…as long-term owners

Mission is to provide 24/7 Clean Energy to power grids to fully replace fossil fuels

Alternus owned 65 MWp Park, Witnica, Poland

Q3 2022 - CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH IN KEY METRICS

Q3 '22 Presentation

3

REVENUES

EBITDA

ENERGY PRODUCED

EUR 11.2m

EUR 5.0m

64 GWH

7.1m in Q3 2021

4.9m in Q3 2021

30 GWH in Q3 2021

ARR's

OWNED ASSETS

OPERATING ASSETS

EUR ~30m

817 MW

168 MW

~16m in Q3 2021

423 MW in Q3 2021

130 MW in Q3 2021

  • Completed team buildout to support next phase of growth
  • Progressed negotiations with Tier 1 banks for up to €500m to fund planned growth - first project now approved
  • Negotiating amended terms on contracted 184MW of projects in Poland - target close date extended to December 16

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alternus Energy Group plc published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTERNUS ENERGY GROUP PLC
11:02aAlternus Energy : Q3 2022 IFRS Financial Presentation
PU
11/22Alternus Energy Third Quarter 2022 Revenues of EUR 11.1 Million Up 57% from same quart..
AQ
11/22Alternus Energy Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
10/20Alternus Energy : Capital Markets Day Presentation
PU
10/19Alternus Energy Group Plc Investor Presentation Update
AQ
10/17Alternus Energy Group Plc Investor Presentation Update
AQ
10/17Alternus Energy Group plc Announces Altnua, a Dedicated Clean Energy Development Busine..
BU
10/17Alternus Energy Group plc Appoints Bill Sadlier as Chief Executive Officer of its Devel..
CI
10/17Alternus Energy Group plc Announces Establishment of its Development Business, Altnua
CI
10/17Alternus Energy Group plc Announces Altnua, a Dedicated Clean Energy Development Busine..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20,6 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
Net income 2021 8,66 M 9,08 M 9,08 M
Net Debt 2021 139 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 91,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,9 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALTERNUS ENERGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Alternus Energy Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTERNUS ENERGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,85 NOK
Average target price 35,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 76,3%
Managers and Directors
Vincent Browne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph E. Duey Chief Financial Officer
Larry Farrell Chief Information Officer
Gary Swan Chief Technical Officer
M. Javade Chaudhri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTERNUS ENERGY GROUP PLC-33.83%53
NTPC LTD38.38%20 500
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.45%11 639
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-47.13%8 528
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-16.18%7 284
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.4.35%6 248