Alternus Energy : Reports 2022 Financial Results

-Revenue up 52%-

-Operating Profit of $5 million-

- Power sold of 188 GWh, up 118%-

Dublin, 21 April 2023 International Renewable Independent Power Producer (IPP) Alternus Energy Group Plc (OSE: ALT) (the "Company" or "Alternus") today announced its audited financial results for the full year 2022 under US GAAP format. The 2022 financial report is included in an amended Proxy statement that Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the US in relation to the contemplated business combination targeted to complete in Q2 2023. The 2022 financial report is also attached to the Company's OSE filing as well as available to view on the Alternus Energy website at https://alternusenergy.com/reports-presentations/

Revenue surged as capacity and power production expanded rapidly with new projects connecting in Poland and the Netherlands, and as the Company benefited from the hike in energy rates across Europe during 2022. Operating profit swung to the positive on greater gross profit contribution and disciplined expense control. The development pipeline grew substantially, with over 721MW of capacity under development or contracted, with exclusive rights to acquire another 800+ MW.

Highlights for Q4 2022 were

Secured €500 million project financing facility led by Deutsche Bank to fund construction of the development portfolio over the next three years.

Announced plan to list on Nasdaq in the U.S. via a business combination with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.

Formed Altnua an expert development business to drive organic growthPower production increased 33% to 22.6 GWh

Booked revenues increased 7% to $6.1 million

Gross profit of $4.5 million vs Q4 2021 gross profit of $2.4 million

Net loss of $27.7 million due primarily to one-time write off of $23.9 million in costs relating to acquisitions no longer pursued and reclassification of previously capitalized costs

EBITDA increased 100% to $0.7 million

Highlights for FY 2022 were:

Power production increased 118% to 187.6 GWh

Booked revenues increased 52% to $32.5 million

Annual recurring revenue of c. $28 million is c. 86% of total revenue

Gross profit of $23.3 million vs 2021 gross profit of $14.2 million

Net loss of $35.8 million driven by one-time write-offs

EBITDA increased 82% to $12.2 million

Operating assets grew 15% to 165.4MWp

Total portfolio (operating + development) increased 436% to 886MW

Subsequent Events:

Subsidiary Solis Bond Company secured temporary waivers for Green Bond covenants.

Announced revised Business Combination Agreement featuring lower equity valuation and smaller "Earnout" share award reflecting reduced near term EBITDA targets from a revised focus on lower equity requirement higher return projects going forward.

Commenting on the results, Vincent Browne, Chairman and Group CEO, said:

"2022 was another strong year overall for Alternus. On the operating side, we more than doubled our power sold as we brought online projects in the Netherlands and purchased additional assets in Poland, which complement our strong presence in Romania and Italy. This resulted in outstanding financial performance, with revenue up 50% and operating profit of $5 million. On the development side, our pipeline is expanding rapidly, creating great visibility for our long-term forecast. Beyond the 166 MW of capacity that is operating today, we have 587 MW that we own and are developing, another 139 MW under contract, and exclusive rights to another 800+ MW. All in, the pipeline is well over 2 GW of capacity, the majority of which we expect to come online in the next few years. This visibility, along with the expertise and dedication of our team, gives us high confidence in our 2025 forecast of over $150 million of EBITDA, and for even greater growth in subsequent years."

Alternus Chief Financial Officer Joseph Duey added:

"Our primary challenge is funding this explosive level of growth, a good-to-have problem for which we made real progress in 2022. In the fourth quarter we announced a transaction to list on Nasdaq in the U.S., that should provide greater access to more equity capital at an attractive cost. We recently adjusted the terms of the transaction to reflect market conditions and our desire to invest even more in growth over the next couple of years. Furthermore, we secured a €500 million commitment to project financing from Deutsche Bank. Between this new source of project financing, the proceeds from the transaction, and the ability to access equity capital as needed in the future, we are confident that we can fund the aggressive growth plan we are putting in place."

Results Underpinned by a Diversified Portfolio of Assets

The table below summarizes the Company's diversified portfolio of assets as of 31 December 2022.

Operating (MWs DC) Owned Developing (MWs DC) Contracted (MWs DC) 2022 Power Sold (GWh) 2022 Revenue (USD mil) 2022 Gross Profit (USD mil) Poland 88.4 98.3 10.7 2.5 Romania 40.1 52.2 13.7 10.1 Netherlands 25.4 24.9 4.5 3.9 Italy 10.5 439 11.2 3.4 6.6 Spain - 128 139 Germany 0.7 0.6 0.2 0.16 U.S.A. 0.4 15 0.4 0.02 0 Total 165.4 582 139 187.6 32.5 23.26

During the year, Poland grew to be the Company's primary market, with capacity up 14% and power production up 388% due to full years of production from the Witnica and SIG 24 parks. In the Netherlands, capacity and production more than doubled, as Alternus EPC arm, Unisun Energy BV, completed the construction of a new 14MW solar park at the Rotterdam Airport. In the company's other major markets of Romania and Italy, capacity was stable. Production grew 26% in Romania due to a full year of operation, while production in Italy was stable.

The Development portfolio continued to grow steadily year-on-year in conjunction with co-development partners in Italy and Spain. Alternus also acquired its first parks in the US with a combined total of 15MW that is expected to come on-stream during 2024. At the end of 2022, had 582MW under management. Of this approximately 150MW are set to reach construction within 12 months from today with a further 300MW in the following 12 months.

Solid Q4 2022 Results Cap Year of Stellar Performance

The Company made striking operational and financing progress to finish the year. The Company announced the formation of Altnua, a wholly owned subsidiary, a dedicated team of industry experts led by seasoned management with decades of experience. The Altnua team will take the current development portfolio forward and will focus on developing further utility scale projects from the ground up in Europe and the U.S. Altnua seeks to bridge the gaps between landowners, local developers, and corporate off-takers to drive organic growth for Alternus. Altnua will also acquire development businesses to scale their portfolios.

In October, Alternus announced that it will list in the U.S. via a merger with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp., a "blank check" Special Purpose Acquisition Company listed on the Nasdaq market (NASDAQ: CLIN). Alternus expects to consummate the merger in the second quarter of 2023.

In December, the Company secured a senior debt facility with Deutsche Bank to provide up to €500 million of project financing to fund the construction of owned development assets as they reach that stage of the cycle and support the acquisition of additional solar PV assets throughout Europe. The facility has an approved initial amount of €80 million yet to be drawn.

The table below summarizes the Company's financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Q4 2022 % Growth Q4 2021 Total Revenue 6.1 7% 5.7 Gross Profit 4.5 88% 2.4 Gross Margin 74% 32% 42% Operating Profit (0.1) (0.8) Other Expense One-Time (23.9) - Total Other Expense (0.5) (1.5) Net Loss (27.7) (6.1) EBITDA 0.7 0.4

Strong 2022 Growth Reflects Execution of Growth Plan

The table below summarizes the Company's financial performance for the full year 2022.

2022 % Growth 2021 ARR c. 28.0 8% c. 26.0 Total Revenue 32.5 52% 21.4 Gross Profit 23.3 64% 14.2 Gross Margin 72% 67% Operating Profit 5.0 (2.9) Other Expense One-Time (23.9) - Total Other Expense (41.3) (15.6) Net Loss (35.8) (18.8) EBITDA 12.2 6.7 Cash 3.0 18.0 Total Assets 208.5 209.5 Debt 188.1 169.7 Total Liabilities 229.4 192.9

Revenue surged as production came online in Poland, the Netherlands, coupled with higher energy rates received from power sold. Gross profit contribution grew faster than revenue due to expected economies of scale from increased operations and bringing more parks under in-house operations and maintenance company Uper Energy Europe. Combined with disciplined expense control, the Group swung to an operating profit. The net loss was driven by ongoing interest expense combined with one-time charges related primarily to terminated acquisitions and reclassification of previously capitalized costs.

Alternus ended the year with total debt of $188 million, of which $150 million is non-recourse project debt.

Subsequent Events Strengthen Outlook

After the close of the year, the Company announced two material developments that it believes strengthens its growth outlook.

Green Bond Covenant Waiver

On March 21, 2023, Alternus announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Solis Bond Company reached an agreement with the holders of €200 million of "green bonds" to temporarily waive certain covenants to allow time for the Company to cure certain threshold breaches resulting primarily from a terminated acquisition in Poland and lower gross margins in Romania due to higher than anticipated power acquisition costs in the fourth quarter. The Company has taken the necessary activities to meet the terms of the waivers and is confident of a successful outcome that will also ultimately lower long term debt costs.

Amended Business Combination Agreement

On April 18, 2023, Alternus announced that it had agreed to an amendment to the Business Combination Agreement ("BCA") with Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. The revisions include a reduced equity value of Alternus, reduced potential "Earnout" shares, and a reduction in the associated adjusted EBITDA targets for 2023 and 2024 and 2025. Both Alternus and Clean Earth, in conjunction with their advisors, believe the revised valuation will be attractive to investors upon completion of the

transaction and to support the continued growth of the business going forward.

About Alternus Energy Group Plc

Alternus Energy Group Plc is an international vertically integrated independent power producer (IPP). Headquartered in Ireland, and listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo, the Company develops, installs, owns, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The Company also has offices in Rotterdam and the United States. For more information visit www.alternusenergy.com.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information visit www.cleanearthacquisitions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This notice contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act and section 21E of the Exchange Act that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Alternus and Clean Earth. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Alternus' growth, prospects and the market for solar parks and other renewable power sources.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: the impact of reduction, modification or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives (including, but not limited to, with respect to solar parks); the impact of decreases in spot market prices for electricity; dependence on acquisitions for growth in Alternus' business; inherent risks relating to acquisitions and Alternus' ability to manage its growth and changing business; risks relating to developing and managing renewable solar projects; risks relating to PV plant quality and performance; risks relating to planning permissions for solar parks and government regulation; Alternus' need for significant financial resources (including, but not limited to, for growth in its business); the need for financing in order to maintain future profitability; the lack of any assurance or guarantee that Alternus can raise capital or meet its funding needs; Alternus' limited operating history; risks relating to operating internationally, include currency risks and legal, compliance and execution risks of operating internationally; the potential inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed business combination; the risk that any regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed business combination; the approval of the stockholders of Clean Earth is not obtained; the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination; the amount of redemption requests made by Clean Earth's stockholders exceeds expectations or current market norms; the ability of Alternus or the combined company to obtain equity or other financing in connection with the proposed business combination or in the future; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries; the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Transaction; costs related to the proposed business combination; the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; an economic slowdown, recession or contraction of the global economy; a financial or liquidity crisis; geopolitical factors, including, but not limited to, the Russian invasion of Ukraine; global supply chain concerns; the status of debt and equity markets (including, market volatility and uncertainty); and other risks and uncertainties.

Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alternus and Clean Earth. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Clean Earth's or Alternus' assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this notice.

ALTERNUS ENERGY GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2022 and 2021

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, ASSETS 2022 2021 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,987 $ 18,027 Accounts receivable, net 5,916 4,677 Unbilled energy incentives earned 4,954 3,139 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,409 2,039 Taxes recoverable 1,876 5,461 Total Current Assets 20,142 33,343 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 161,793 160,358 Right of use asset 9,700 - Goodwill 1,758 1,903 Restricted cash 6,598 8,554 Other receivable 1,272 2,045 Capitalized development cost and other long-term assets 7,266 3,286 Total Assets $ 208,529 $ 209,489 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,438 $ 12,441 Accrued liabilities 9,884 5,292 Taxes payable 1,135 1,734 Deferred income 4,954 3,139 Right of asset liability - short term 556 - Convertible and non-convertible promissory notes, net 17,296 1,659 Total Current Liabilities 48,263 24,265 Green bonds 149,481 147,238 Convertible and non-convertible promissory notes, net 21,281 20,769 Right of asset liability - long term 8,872 - Asset retirement obligations 1,461 625 Total Liabilities $ 229,358 $ 192,897 Shareholders' Equity/(Deficit) Common stock, $0.012 par value, 100,000,000 authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; 26,365,738 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 26,335,738 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 $ 305 $ 305 Additional paid in capital 52,006 51,943 Foreign Currency Translation Reserve (612) 588 Accumulated deficit (72,028) (36,228) Non-controlling interest (500) (16) Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) $ (20,829) 16,592 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $ 208,529 $ 209,489

ALTERNUS ENERGY GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/ (LOSS)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands, except share and per share data)