Alteron REIT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

28.09.2022 10:57:01 (local time)

Company: Alteron REIT-Varna (2AL2)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from De Novo EAD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Alteron REIT (2AL2), ISIN BG2100030175.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

