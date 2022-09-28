Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Alteron REIT
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALT   BG1100111076

ALTERON REIT

(ALT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
24.00 BGN    0.00%
02:16pAlteron Reit : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
06/28Alteron Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
06/28Alteron Reit : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alteron REIT : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

09/28/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 28.09.2022 10:57:01 (local time)

Company: Alteron REIT-Varna (2AL2)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from De Novo EAD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Alteron REIT (2AL2), ISIN BG2100030175.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Alteron ADSITS Varna published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 18:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 0,01 M - -
Net income 2020 0,32 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 84,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 36,1 M 17,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2 673x
EV / Sales 2020 4 975x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float -
Chart ALTERON REIT
Duration : Period :
Alteron REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ilian Hristov Langarov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bilyana Ilieva Valkova Chairman
Maiya Angelova Peneva Director
Nadezhda Vicheva Velikova Director-Investor Relations