EXCLUSIVE-ALTERYX IS WORKING WITH QATALYST PARTNERS TO EXPLORE A POTENTIAL SALE -SOURCES
Today at 01:46 pm
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02:16:12 2023-09-06 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|35.60 USD
|+17.14%
|+16.81%
|-32.11%
EXCLUSIVE-ALTERYX IS WORKING WITH QATALYST PARTNERS TO EXPLORE A POTENTIAL SALE -SOURCES
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|35.53 USD
|+16.91%
|+15.14%
|2 159 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-33.08%
|2 159 M $
|+0.49%
|2 164 M $
|+32.44%
|2 171 M $
|+69.28%
|2 179 M $
|+19.11%
|2 138 M $
|-2.04%
|2 222 M $
|+72.37%
|2 096 M $
|+35.38%
|1 998 M $
|+50.25%
|2 327 M $
|-23.19%
|1 947 M $