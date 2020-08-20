Log in
AYX CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alteryx, Inc.

08/20/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California captioned Smith v. Alteryx, Inc., et al., (Case No. 20-cv-01540) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Alteryx, Inc. (“Alteryx” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AYX) securities between May 6, 2020 and August 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your Alteryx investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/alteryx-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On August 6, 2020, the Company announced in a press release its second quarter 2020 financial results, and disappointing growth projections for the third quarter and full year 2020. Therein, Alteryx stated that, for the third quarter, it expected revenue “to be in the range of $111.0 million to $115.0 million, an increase of 7% to 11% year-over-year.” Moreover, for fiscal year 2020, the Company expected revenue “to be in the range of $460.0 million to $465.0 million, an increase of 10% to 11% year-over-year.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $47.62, or over 28%, to close at $121.38 per share on August 7, 2020, thereby injuring investors. The stock price continued to decline over the next trading session by $12.15, or 10%, to close at $109.23 per share on August 10, 2020, representing a cumulative decline of $59.77, or 35%.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, Alteryx increasingly relied on adoption licenses to attract new customers; (3) that, as a result and due to the nature of adoption licenses, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased Alteryx securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles H. Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 464 M - -
Net income 2020 -47,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -154x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 312 M 7 312 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 515
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart ALTERYX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alteryx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTERYX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 156,00 $
Last Close Price 110,49 $
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean A. Stoecker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Scott Jones President & Chief Revenue Officer
Scott J. Davidson Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Rubin CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Derek Knudsen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERYX, INC.10.41%7 526
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.97%1 600 483
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.301.98%78 086
SEA LIMITED274.34%69 045
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC35.57%41 405
SPLUNK INC.31.97%31 400
