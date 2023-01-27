Alteryx Recognizes Top Companies Empowering Analytics Automation

Alteryx Partner of the Year Awards celebrate exceptional organizations, including AWS, PwC, and Capitalize Consulting

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced the recipients of its 2022 Partner of the Year Awards. The annual awards recognize its honorees' outstanding results and commitment to democratizing analytics for all employees, all systems, and all decisions through data-fueled insights.

Together, Alteryx and these key organizations help joint customers across all industries globally discover the valuable analytics needed to move their businesses forward. Alteryx recognizes the following organizations based on remarkable results and their commitment to upskilling themselves and their customers.

Capitalize Analytics – Global Partner of the Year

With a full catalog of demos, experience integrating Alteryx into multi-vendor solutions, and continued investment including people, machine learning/predictive and cloud technologies, it's easy to understand why Capitalize Analytics has been awarded "partner of the year" three times!

"We are delighted to be named Alteryx's Partner of the Year," said Eric Soden, Managing Partner, Capitalize Analytics. "Since the inception of our partnership in 2016, we have worked together with Alteryx to forge meaningful customer relationships and uncover industry challenges to further democratize analytics within the market."

Additional Partner of the Year Award winners include:

"Congratulations to our exceptional Partner of the Year award winners essential to the success and growth of Alteryx over the past year providing customers with impactful experiences through data insights," said Barb Huelskamp, SVP Global Partners & Alliances, Alteryx. "Our honorees are experts of their solution domains helping knowledge workers across industries drive better business outcomes with their data."

For more information, inquire into becoming an Alteryx partner.

About Alteryx

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-recognizes-top-companies-empowering-analytics-automation-301732204.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.