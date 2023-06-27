Alteryx enables joint customers to seamlessly automate analytics in the Snowflake Data Cloud

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Cloud Platform company, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that Alteryx launched and can now run Snowflake Execution for Desktop securely in the Data Cloud with Snowpark Container Services (private preview).

This announcement expands Alteryx's cloud-connected experiences, which enable users to create workflows in Alteryx Designer for Desktop, save their work to the Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform, and run their workflows in the cloud. Snowflake Execution for Desktop brings these Alteryx capabilities to the Data Cloud through Snowpark Container Services, enabling customers to execute analytic workflows entirely within the security perimeter of Snowflake.

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced the launch of Snowpark Container Services, expanding the scope ofSnowpark to allow organizations to run third-party software and full-stack applications — all within their account. By accessing and running commercial software and apps directly in their Snowflake account, customers enhance the value of their data using their preferred data tools without exfiltrating or compromising data security.

"With Alteryx's Snowflake Execution for Desktop, joint customers can leverage Alteryx's low-code advanced transformation tools and perform data processing for their workflows entirely within Snowflake," said Torsten Grabs, senior director of product management, Snowflake. "This new capability securely democratizes data access for business users and analysts, unlocking new use cases within customer organizations for both Snowflake and Alteryx."

Alteryx is one of multiple organizations that are using Snowpark Container Services to deliver sophisticated applications. By expanding their integration with Snowflake, Alteryx makes it easy and secure for users to find and transform the data they need and solve advanced business use cases.

"This partnership democratizes analytics for users with less-technical backgrounds and skill sets," said Jay Henderson, senior vice president, product management, Alteryx. "With the introduction of Snowflake Execution for Desktop, users can execute an extensive range of data transformations and advanced analytics leveraging the scalability and unified governance of the Snowflake Data Cloud."

Learn more about Snowflake's continued innovations that extend data programmability for data science, data engineering, and application development here. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demandhere, and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake onLinkedIn andTwitter.

Visit the Alteryx booth (#2620) at the Snowflake Summit Expo Hall.

About Alteryx

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all with the award-winning Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform. With Alteryx, enterprises can make intelligent decisions across their organizations with automated, AI-driven insights. More than 8,300 customers globally rely on Alteryx to democratize analytics across use cases and deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visitwww.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Alteryx, Inc.

Ana Gabriel

pr@alteryx.com

Investor Contact

Alteryx, Inc.

Ryan Goodman

ir@alteryx.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alteryx-runs-snowflake-execution-for-desktop-securely-in-the-snowflake-data-cloud-with-new-snowpark-container-services-301864968.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.