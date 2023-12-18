Alteryx Inc. is a self-service data analytics software company that provides a subscription-based platform, enabling organizations to prepare, blend and analyze data from multitude sources and ease data-driven decisions. The Company's platform is comprised of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server, Alteryx Connect, Alteryx Promote and Alteryx Intelligence Suite. The Company democratizes access to data-driven insights to all data workers, business analysts, programmers and data scientists by expanding the capabilities and analytical sophistications. The Company's platform allows business analysts to view underlying data, meta-data and applied analytics at any stage during the process. The Company's platform is designed to interact with a wide variety of traditional data sources. Its platform is also capable of processing data from cloud applications, such as Google Analytics, Marketo, NetSuite, salesforce.com, and Workday, as well as social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter.

Sector Software