Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alteryx, Inc.    AYX

ALTERYX, INC.

(AYX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 02:47pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Alteryx, Inc. (“Alteryx” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AYX) securities between May 6, 2020 and August 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).Cabot Oil investors have until October 19, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Alteryx investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On August 6, 2020, the Company announced in a press release its second quarter 2020 financial results, and disappointing growth projections for the third quarter and full year 2020. Therein, Alteryx stated that, for the third quarter, it expected revenue “to be in the range of $111.0 million to $115.0 million, an increase of 7% to 11% year-over-year.” Moreover, for fiscal year 2020, the Company expected revenue “to be in the range of $460.0 million to $465.0 million, an increase of 10% to 11% year-over-year.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $47.62, or over 28%, to close at $121.38 per share on August 7, 2020, thereby injuring investors. The stock price continued to decline over the next trading session by $12.15, or 10%, to close at $109.23 per share on August 10, 2020, representing a cumulative decline of $59.77, or 35%.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was unable to close large deals within the quarter and deals were pushed out to subsequent quarters or downsized; (2) that, as a result, Alteryx increasingly relied on adoption licenses to attract new customers; (3) that, as a result and due to the nature of adoption licenses, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Alteryx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALTERYX, INC.
03:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
02:47pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
02:05pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
02:40aAYX CLASS ACTION NOTICE : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Frau..
BU
12:01aAYX CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Law..
BU
08/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
08/18Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)..
BU
08/14THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Alteryx, Inc. (AYX..
BU
08/12ALTERYX : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08/07ALTERYX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 464 M - -
Net income 2020 -47,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -154x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 312 M 7 312 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 515
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart ALTERYX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alteryx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTERYX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 156,00 $
Last Close Price 110,49 $
Spread / Highest target 76,5%
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean A. Stoecker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Scott Jones President & Chief Revenue Officer
Scott J. Davidson Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Rubin CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Derek Knudsen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERYX, INC.10.41%7 312
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.97%1 586 937
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.301.98%77 158
SEA LIMITED274.34%73 434
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC35.57%40 455
SPLUNK INC.30.51%31 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group