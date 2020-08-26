Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Labaton Sucharow Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/26/2020 | 09:35am EDT

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Alteryx, Inc. ("Alteryx" or "the Company") (NYSE: AYX) for violations of ----10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 6, 2020 and August 6, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2020.

According to the complaint, the company made false and misleading statements to the market. Alteryx was incapable of closing large deals, which were typically downsized or pushed into future quarters. As a result, the company relied on adoption licenses to drive new business. This reliance on adoption was likely to result in decreased revenues. Based on these facts, the company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Alteryx, investors suffered damages.

If you are a current or past shareholder, option or derivative holder of Alteryx and wish to learn more or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at recover@labaton.com or at dschwartz@labaton.com

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
