Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alteryx, Inc.    AYX

ALTERYX, INC.

(AYX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alteryx, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Alteryx, Inc. (“Alteryx” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AYX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 6, 2020 and August 6, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Alteryx was incapable of closing large deals, which were typically downsized or pushed into future quarters. As a result, the Company relied on adoption licenses to drive new business. This reliance on adoption was likely to result in decreased revenues. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Alteryx, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALTERYX, INC.
02:08pSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
11:11aAYX Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Aga..
PR
09:52aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Al..
BU
08/20Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
08/20Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
08/20SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
08/20AYX CLASS ACTION NOTICE : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Frau..
BU
08/20AYX CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Law..
BU
08/19GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
08/18Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 464 M - -
Net income 2020 -47,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -159x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 530 M 7 530 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,0x
EV / Sales 2021 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 515
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart ALTERYX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alteryx, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTERYX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 156,00 $
Last Close Price 113,78 $
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dean A. Stoecker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Scott Jones President & Chief Revenue Officer
Scott J. Davidson Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Rubin CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Derek Knudsen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTERYX, INC.13.70%7 530
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.07%1 623 867
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.327.23%82 005
SEA LIMITED279.51%74 448
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC39.48%41 621
SYNOPSYS INC.54.57%32 444
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group