Altex Industries, Inc. reported earnings results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 0.006 million compared to USD 0.013 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.016 million compared to USD 0.076 million a year ago.
