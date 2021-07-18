Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Altex Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTX   US0214541031

ALTEX INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ALTX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altex Industries : Walmart's Flipkart says Indian probe shouldn't treat it the same as Amazon

07/18/2021 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Indian online retailer Flipkart

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Walmart's Flipkart should not be treated the same as rival Amazon in an Indian antitrust probe as the evidence against the two firms was "qualitatively different", Flipkart argued in a court filing seen by Reuters.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have challenged the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in court as they seek revocation of an Indian court's June decision to allow https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-court-dismisses-pleas-by-amazon-flipkart-quash-antitrust-probe-lawyer-2021-06-11 an antitrust probe against them to continue. The companies deny any wrongdoing.

India's government has called the U.S. firms arrogant https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indian-commerce-minister-arrogant-us-ecommerce-giants-flout-our-laws-2021-06-27 and accused them of using legal routes to stall the investigation.

In final submissions made to a court in southern India's Karnataka state, the Walmart unit argued that CCI and the court "confuse the facts" between the case of Amazon and Flipkart, and overlooked that they were "fierce competitors".

To back its arguments, it said that a business agreement examined by the CCI before ordering its probe was only between Amazon and its sellers, and there was no such evidence against the Walmart unit.

"The allegations and the evidence before the CCI against the Appellant were qualitatively different from those relating to Amazon ... The CCI should have independently examined the case against each of the two platforms," Flipkart said in its 46-page submission, which was not public.

The Indian court is likely to pass a written order on the appeals in coming days.

Flipkart and Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The CCI didn't respond outside regular business hours on Sunday.

For years, Amazon and Flipkart have denied allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers about circumventing Indian law by creating complex business structures.

Trade minister Piyush Goyal last month lashed out on U.S. e-commerce giants for filing legal challenges and failing to comply with the CCI's probe, saying "if they have nothing to hide ... why don't they respond to the CCI?"


In February, a Reuters investigation https://reut.rs/2OCOT2W based on internal Amazon documents showed the U.S. firm for years had helped a small number of sellers prosper on its platform in India, using them to bypass foreign investment laws. Amazon also has indirect equity stakes in two of its big online sellers, Cloudtail and Appario, which get "subsidized fees", Reuters reported.

The Walmart unit argued in its submission that "unlike in the case of Amazon", there were no structural links of any kind between Flipkart and its sellers.

Flipkart "ought to have been treated differently from Amazon," it said.

Amazon and Flipkart are leading players in an e-retail market India forecasts will be worth $200 billion by 2026.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi and Abhirup Roy in Mumbai)

By Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTEX INDUSTRIES, INC. 7.14% 0.15 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.59% 3573.63 Delayed Quote.9.72%
All news about ALTEX INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:04aALTEX INDUSTRIES : Walmart's Flipkart says Indian probe shouldn't treat it the s..
RE
06/24U.S. lobby group views India's e-commerce plan as worrying, email shows
RE
05/07ALTEX INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/07Altex Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
02/05ALTEX INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
02/05Altex Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended D..
CI
2020ALTEX INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2020Altex Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Septe..
CI
2020ALTEX INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
2020Altex Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended J..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,03 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,13 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,82 M 1,82 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -25,2x
EV / Sales 2020 -34,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart ALTEX INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altex Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven H. Cardin Chairman, CEO & Principal Financial Officer
Jeffrey S. Chernow Independent Director
Stephen F. Fante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTEX INDUSTRIES, INC.-3.45%2
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-3.69%55 497
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC49.67%48 084
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-19.29%47 190
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC32.45%43 047
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION30.12%40 843