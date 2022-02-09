Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Altex Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTX   US0214541031

ALTEX INDUSTRIES, INC.

(ALTX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amazon must adhere to UK supplier rules after grocery turnover tops 1 billion pounds

02/09/2022 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: UK's first Amazon Fresh supermarket in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon's food retail business in Britain faces increased regulation after the competition watchdog said rules setting out how grocers should treat their suppliers will now apply to the U.S. giant.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Wednesday that due to Amazon's increasing activity in the UK grocery sector it must now comply with the Groceries Supply Code of Practice.

The code applies to retailers with an annual turnover of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) in grocery sales.

Amazon does not break out figures for its UK grocery sales, so its designation under the code publicly confirms for the first time that its sales have crossed the 1 billion pound threshold.

The code ensures grocers treat suppliers fairly. It restricts firms from making changes to supply contracts at short notice and also requires retailers to give an appropriate period of notice if they no longer want to use a supplier and provide reasons for ending the contract.

All of Britain's major supermarket groups, including market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons, are subject to the code.

"Households across the UK are increasingly using Amazon to buy food and other essential items," said Adam Land, senior director, remedies, business and financial analysis at the CMA.

"Today's decision to designate Amazon helps to ensure a level playing field for companies active in the groceries sector as people's buying habits evolve."

Compliance with the code is managed by the independent Groceries Code Adjudicator.

A spokesperson for Amazon said it strived to build successful, long term relationships with its suppliers and looked forward to working with the Groceries Code Adjudicator.

"We are proud to work with thousands of suppliers and offer a great shop window for their products in the UK and around the world."

Amazon's UK expansion in 2021 included its first 17 physical stores in the UK - 15 Amazon Fresh food stores and two Amazon 4-star retail stores.

($1 = 0.7367 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTEX INDUSTRIES, INC. -0.47% 0.107 Delayed Quote.0.00%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.20% 3228.27 Delayed Quote.-3.18%
J SAINSBURY PLC -1.38% 277.8 Delayed Quote.2.14%
TESCO PLC 1.03% 294.6698 Delayed Quote.0.60%
All news about ALTEX INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:13aAmazon must adhere to UK supplier rules after grocery turnover tops 1 billion pounds
RE
01/28ALTEX INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
01/28Altex Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
01/19White House meets small and mid-sized firms to discuss competition in tech sector
RE
2021ALTEX INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
2021Altex Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2..
CI
2021India court orders antitrust body to rule on Amazon-Future dispute within two weeks
RE
2021In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable
RE
2021EXCLUSIVE : India plan for tighter e-commerce rules faces internal government dissent - do..
RE
2021ALTEX INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,04 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,08 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,94 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,29 M 1,29 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -34,1x
EV / Sales 2021 -11,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ALTEX INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altex Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven H. Cardin Chairman, CEO & Principal Financial Officer
Jeffrey S. Chernow Independent Director
Stephen F. Fante Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTEX INDUSTRIES, INC.0.00%1
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-13.84%56 912
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-17.03%47 382
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-15.08%39 752
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-21.27%37 147
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-36.34%19 170