Althea : Notice of Annual General Meeting And Proxy Form

16 November 2021

onlyDear Shareholder,

Annual General Meeting

I am pleased to invite you to the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Althea Group Holdings Limited ACN 626 966 943 (Althea or Company), which will be held on 15 December 2021, starting at 5:00pm.

usePlease find enclosed a Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form for the AGM. The Notice of Meeting sets out the items of business for the AGM, and includes voting procedures, explanatory notes and the Board's voting recommendations. Please take the time to carefully read those documents in their entirety.

In response to the COVID-19 situation, and in the interests of the health and safety of shareholders and staff, this year's AGM will be fully virtual, which means that Shareholders and visitors will not be able to attend in person.

Instead, we have adopted measures to allow Shareholders to participate in the AGM online using your computer

or mobile device. In particular, the AGM will be made accessible to Shareholders via an online platform, which will personalinclude a facility to allow Shareholders to vote in real time at the AGM. Further information on how to participate

in the AGM is provided in the Notice of Meeting.

If you are unable to attend the AGM online at the scheduled time, you can participate by appointing a proxy to act on your behalf. If you intend to appoint a proxy, the enclosed Proxy Form should be completed and returned to the Company (see Proxy Form for details) as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than 5:00 pm on 13 December 2021. The Board encourages all Shareholders to direct their proxy how to vote on each item of business.

If you have any queries in relation to the AGM, please contact the company secretary, Mr Robert Meissner on +61 408 981 759.

I look forward to your attendance at the AGM.

Yours sincerely,

Andrew Newbold

Chairman

