Althea : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AGH
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ALTHEA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday November 26, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
AGHAE
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
1,233,964
18/11/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ALTHEA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
626966943
1.3
ASX issuer code
AGH
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
26/11/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
ASX +security code and description
AGHAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
18/11/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personalFor
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180920/ pdf/ 43yh820thwmcsb.pdf https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191030/ pdf/
44b25
30dbxtkl4.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue details
Number of +securities
1,233,964
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
AGH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
312,431,023
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
AGHAD : OPTION EXPIRING 21-SEP-2022 RESTRICTED
2,675,000
AGHAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
10,342,792
