    AGH   AU0000022774

ALTHEA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AGH)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/25
0.26 AUD   +1.96%
05:20pALTHEA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AGH
PU
11/19ALTHEA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AGH
PU
11/19ALTHEA : Application for quotation of securities - AGH
PU
Althea : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AGH

11/25/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ALTHEA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday November 26, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

AGHAE

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,233,964

18/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ALTHEA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

626966943

1.3

ASX issuer code

AGH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

26/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

AGHAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

18/11/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

personalFor

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180920/pdf/43yh820thwmcsb.pdf https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191030/pdf/44b25

30dbxtkl4.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,233,964

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AGH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

312,431,023

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AGHAD : OPTION EXPIRING 21-SEP-2022 RESTRICTED

2,675,000

AGHAE : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

10,342,792

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 22:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
