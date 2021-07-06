Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Althéora
  News
  Summary
    ALORA   FR0000061244

ALTHÉORA

(ALORA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

ALTHEORA : Bilan semestriel du contrat de -2-

07/06/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
29/03/2021    1                     50              91,25          4                     372             681,47 
30/03/2021    0                     0               0              10                    1764            3284,39 
31/03/2021    5                     1094            2069,96        2                     750             1418,78 
01/04/2021    0                     0               0              6                     1765            3387,92 
06/04/2021    0                     0               0              2                     800             1552 
07/04/2021    1                     232             448,92         2                     200             389 
08/04/2021    8                     2074            3997,01        4                     1040            2023,01 
09/04/2021    6                     560             1085,73        4                     205             399,11 
12/04/2021    10                    2171            4210           14                    2386            4696,6 
13/04/2021    13                    2199            4265,18        18                    2996            5924,89 
14/04/2021    15                    3323            6468,55        6                     759             1483,69 
15/04/2021    10                    2907            5677,95        18                    2856            5689,15 
16/04/2021    7                     1820            3523,34        5                     776             1505,91 
19/04/2021    6                     1451            2810,44        11                    1181            2320,07 
20/04/2021    10                    1806            3417,86        4                     1105            2073,75 
21/04/2021    2                     244             456,28         2                     300             562,5 
22/04/2021    1                     55              103,13         3                     456             859,83 
23/04/2021    5                     1077            2038,33        10                    1337            2543,91 
26/04/2021    13                    1728            3210,11        8                     1339            2508,75 
27/04/2021    6                     1415            2675,77        8                     1642            3128,83 
28/04/2021    7                     2500            4695,25        10                    571             1078,39 
29/04/2021    9                     1187            2198,56        9                     1010            1896,88 
30/04/2021    12                    2515            4660,04        7                     945             1775,47 
03/05/2021    11                    1757            3232,53        5                     1305            2421,69 
04/05/2021    8                     966             1757,73        4                     402             736,71 
05/05/2021    0                     0               0              8                     482             882,4 
06/05/2021    7                     1268            2286,46        5                     1098            2014,5 
07/05/2021    11                    813             1477,79        2                     56              102,29 
10/05/2021    0                     986             1775,59        0                     151             272,51 
11/05/2021    12                    1489            2569,12        5                     557             974,58 
12/05/2021    0                     0               0              5                     551             987,78 
13/05/2021    1                     55              99             6                     466             843,18 
14/05/2021    7                     1375            2488,48        12                    1690            3138,16 
17/05/2021    0                     0               0              3                     350             633,01 
18/05/2021    12                    2416            4402,92        0                     0               0 
19/05/2021    7                     892             1581,07        4                     822             1467,19 
20/05/2021    7                     933             1649,73        1                     355             628,35 
21/05/2021    0                     0               0              8                     1057            1866,03 
24/05/2021    2                     176             314,16         3                     400             719 
25/05/2021    8                     1199            2124,03        3                     422             753,95 
26/05/2021    10                    2091            3671,17        9                     645             1147,58 
27/05/2021    4                     665             1152,45        1                     68              118,32 
28/05/2021    0                     0               0              4                     428             743,35 
31/05/2021    9                     996             1720,79        4                     162             281,94 
01/06/2021    0                     0               0              5                     1045            1819,24 
02/06/2021    6                     1005            1752,02        2                     100             175 
03/06/2021    3                     317             549,42         8                     1084            1908,49 
04/06/2021    4                     359             637,23         7                     915             1634,65 
07/06/2021    0                     0               0              3                     200             364 
08/06/2021    1                     65              118,3          2                     276             505,08 
09/06/2021    5                     306             553,68         0                     0               0 
10/06/2021    2                     8               14,4           0                     0               0 
11/06/2021    6                     525             938,81         0                     0               0 
14/06/2021    16                    1642            2863,65        7                     785             1393,3 
15/06/2021    3                     461             784,76         3                     376             658 
16/06/2021    9                     2855            4656,22        6                     320             530,11 
17/06/2021    3                     500             819,5          8                     412             682,64 
18/06/2021    5                     525             838,27         5                     232             375,07 
21/06/2021    7                     1010            1604,69        1                     80              129,6 
22/06/2021    5                     1000            1578           6                     614             964,04 
23/06/2021    0                     0               0              6                     806             1276,7 
24/06/2021    8                     611             957,86         2                     80              125,6 
25/06/2021    10                    1267            1932,56        9                     598             945,02 
28/06/2021    1                     50              77             4                     539             832,38 
29/06/2021    3                     425             634,4          3                     235             360,96 
30/06/2021    33                    4740            7454,6         26                    3078            4965,74 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fichier PDF dépôt réglementaire Document : ALTHEORA - Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec la Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Langue :          Français 
Entreprise :      ALTHEORA 
                  Rue des Condamines 
                  BP 96 - 07300 MAUVES Mauves 
                  France 
E-mail :          ontact@mecelec.fr 
Internet :        https://www.mecelec.fr/ 
ISIN :            FR0000061244 
Ticker Euronext : ALORA 
Catégorie AMF :   Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur / Information relative au contrat de liquidité 
EQS News ID :     1215812 
 
Fin du communiqué  EQS News-Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1215812 06-Juil-2021 CET/CEST

 
Bildlink: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215812&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 28,9 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
Net income 2021 0,35 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net Debt 2021 4,50 M 5,33 M 5,33 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,1 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart ALTHÉORA
Duration : Period :
Althéora Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTHÉORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,57 €
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bénédicte Durand Chief Executive Officer & Director
Séverine Tabbakh Director-Financial & Administrative
Michel-Pierre Deloche Chairman
Paul-Henri Watine Independent Director
Patrick Louis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTHÉORA-19.12%14
ECOLAB INC.-2.57%59 326
SIKA AG25.27%47 020
GIVAUDAN SA15.90%43 647
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-3.36%42 718
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.63.42%29 496