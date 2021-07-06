ALTHEORA : Bilan semestriel du contrat de -2

29/03/2021 1 50 91,25 4 372 681,47
30/03/2021 0 0 0 10 1764 3284,39
31/03/2021 5 1094 2069,96 2 750 1418,78
01/04/2021 0 0 0 6 1765 3387,92
06/04/2021 0 0 0 2 800 1552
07/04/2021 1 232 448,92 2 200 389
08/04/2021 8 2074 3997,01 4 1040 2023,01
09/04/2021 6 560 1085,73 4 205 399,11
12/04/2021 10 2171 4210 14 2386 4696,6
13/04/2021 13 2199 4265,18 18 2996 5924,89
14/04/2021 15 3323 6468,55 6 759 1483,69
15/04/2021 10 2907 5677,95 18 2856 5689,15
16/04/2021 7 1820 3523,34 5 776 1505,91
19/04/2021 6 1451 2810,44 11 1181 2320,07
20/04/2021 10 1806 3417,86 4 1105 2073,75
21/04/2021 2 244 456,28 2 300 562,5
22/04/2021 1 55 103,13 3 456 859,83
23/04/2021 5 1077 2038,33 10 1337 2543,91
26/04/2021 13 1728 3210,11 8 1339 2508,75
27/04/2021 6 1415 2675,77 8 1642 3128,83
28/04/2021 7 2500 4695,25 10 571 1078,39
29/04/2021 9 1187 2198,56 9 1010 1896,88
30/04/2021 12 2515 4660,04 7 945 1775,47
03/05/2021 11 1757 3232,53 5 1305 2421,69
04/05/2021 8 966 1757,73 4 402 736,71
05/05/2021 0 0 0 8 482 882,4
06/05/2021 7 1268 2286,46 5 1098 2014,5
07/05/2021 11 813 1477,79 2 56 102,29
10/05/2021 0 986 1775,59 0 151 272,51
11/05/2021 12 1489 2569,12 5 557 974,58
12/05/2021 0 0 0 5 551 987,78
13/05/2021 1 55 99 6 466 843,18
14/05/2021 7 1375 2488,48 12 1690 3138,16
17/05/2021 0 0 0 3 350 633,01
18/05/2021 12 2416 4402,92 0 0 0
19/05/2021 7 892 1581,07 4 822 1467,19
20/05/2021 7 933 1649,73 1 355 628,35
21/05/2021 0 0 0 8 1057 1866,03
24/05/2021 2 176 314,16 3 400 719
25/05/2021 8 1199 2124,03 3 422 753,95
26/05/2021 10 2091 3671,17 9 645 1147,58
27/05/2021 4 665 1152,45 1 68 118,32
28/05/2021 0 0 0 4 428 743,35
31/05/2021 9 996 1720,79 4 162 281,94
01/06/2021 0 0 0 5 1045 1819,24
02/06/2021 6 1005 1752,02 2 100 175
03/06/2021 3 317 549,42 8 1084 1908,49
04/06/2021 4 359 637,23 7 915 1634,65
07/06/2021 0 0 0 3 200 364
08/06/2021 1 65 118,3 2 276 505,08
09/06/2021 5 306 553,68 0 0 0
10/06/2021 2 8 14,4 0 0 0
11/06/2021 6 525 938,81 0 0 0
14/06/2021 16 1642 2863,65 7 785 1393,3
15/06/2021 3 461 784,76 3 376 658
16/06/2021 9 2855 4656,22 6 320 530,11
17/06/2021 3 500 819,5 8 412 682,64
18/06/2021 5 525 838,27 5 232 375,07
21/06/2021 7 1010 1604,69 1 80 129,6
22/06/2021 5 1000 1578 6 614 964,04
23/06/2021 0 0 0 6 806 1276,7
24/06/2021 8 611 957,86 2 80 125,6
25/06/2021 10 1267 1932,56 9 598 945,02
28/06/2021 1 50 77 4 539 832,38
29/06/2021 3 425 634,4 3 235 360,96
33 4740 7454,6 26 3078 4965,74
