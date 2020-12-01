Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Altice USA, Inc.    ATUS

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Altice USA : Announces Closing of Sale of 49.99% of Lightpath Fiber Enterprise Business to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners

12/01/2020 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces it has closed the previously announced sale of 49.99% of its Lightpath fiber enterprise business to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) for an implied enterprise value of $3.2 billion. Altice USA will retain a 50.01% interest in Lightpath and maintain control of the company.

“We are pleased to have closed this transaction and partner with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners to support ongoing and new growth initiatives, improve operational performance and provide strategic and financial flexibility for Lightpath,” said Dexter Goei, Chief Executive Officer, Altice USA. “This partnership enables us to focus on distinct opportunities for value creation and long-term growth for Lightpath while continuing to provide best-in-class products and services to enterprise customers.”

Lightpath is a fiber-based bandwidth technology platform enabling businesses in the greater New York Metropolitan region to innovate on emerging systems-based applications. Delivering advanced broadband, voice, security, and managed services with 100% fiber optic network connectivity, Lightpath powers businesses to meet their customers’ evolving needs. As of September 30, 2020, Lightpath’s extensive and deep fiber network powered 11,700 connected buildings across more than 18,600 route miles, including owned and Altice USA route miles.

About Altice USA
Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

About Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (“MSIP”) is a leading global infrastructure investment platform, targeting assets that provide essential services with the potential for value creation through active asset management. Founded in 2006, MSIP has made 30 investments across three global funds with more than $13 billion of capital commitments. MSIP’s investors include some of the largest pension, sovereign wealth and insurance companies across the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including, without limitation, those regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things: our future financial conditions and performance, results of operations and liquidity; our strategy, plans, objectives, prospects, growth, goals and targets; and future developments in the markets in which we participate or are seeking to participate. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "project", "should" or "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. To the extent that statements in this release are not recitations of historical fact, such statements constitute forward-looking statements, which, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements including risks referred to in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on Altice USA’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Altice USA specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, as of any future date.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about ALTICE USA, INC.
04:07pALTICE USA : Announces Closing of Sale of 49.99% of Lightpath Fiber Enterprise B..
BU
11/30ALTICE USA : to Participate in Upcoming UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
BU
11/23ALTICE USA, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/23Altice, Korn Ferry rise; Newmont, Twist Bioscience fall
AQ
11/23Altice, Korn Ferry rise; Newmont, Twist Bioscience fall
AQ
11/23ALTICE USA : Announces Commencement of Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $2.5 Bil..
BU
11/20ALTICE USA : Q3 2020 Results
PU
11/19Altice Europe beats forecasts boosted by customer wins
RE
11/10ALTICE USA : to Participate in Upcoming Morgan Stanley Conference
BU
11/10ALTICE USA : News Launches News 12 New York Streaming Digital News Station
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 870 M - -
Net income 2020 309 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 60,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 344 M 18 344 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 42,4%
Chart ALTICE USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altice USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 37,19 $
Last Close Price 33,92 $
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Abdelhakim Boubazine COO & President-Telecommunications
Michael Grau Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Le May Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.24.07%18 344
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.34%249 982
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.34.41%130 317
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-10.59%87 780
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.74%85 681
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY5.89%57 436
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ