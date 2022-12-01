Altice USA Concludes Its Review of Strategic Alternatives for Suddenlink Business

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) announces today that it has concluded its previously announced review of strategic alternatives for its Suddenlink business.

The Company releases the following statement:

“Over the course of the past several months, the Company has been considering options for, including the potential sale of, its Suddenlink business. Following this evaluation, the Board of Directors has unanimously determined that continuing to operate Suddenlink and pursuing the Company’s long-term business plan represents the best path forward for Altice USA and its stockholders.”

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to nearly 5.0 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

