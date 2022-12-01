Advanced search
    ATUS   US02156K1034

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
4.560 USD   +1.79%
07:49aAltice USA to Continue Operating Suddenlink Business
MT
07:47aAltice to keep Suddenlink business after strategic review
RE
07:32aAltice USA Concludes Its Review of Strategic Alternatives for Suddenlink Business
BU
Altice USA Concludes Its Review of Strategic Alternatives for Suddenlink Business

12/01/2022 | 07:32am EST
Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) announces today that it has concluded its previously announced review of strategic alternatives for its Suddenlink business.

The Company releases the following statement:

“Over the course of the past several months, the Company has been considering options for, including the potential sale of, its Suddenlink business. Following this evaluation, the Board of Directors has unanimously determined that continuing to operate Suddenlink and pursuing the Company’s long-term business plan represents the best path forward for Altice USA and its stockholders.”

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to nearly 5.0 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including, without limitation, those regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things: our future financial conditions and performance, our long-term strategy and business plans, market conditions, industry developments and potential strategic opportunities. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “represents”, “forward”, "will", or “continue”, or other variations or comparable terminology. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. To the extent that statements in this release are not recitations of historical fact, such statements constitute forward-looking statements, which, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements including risks referred to in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on Altice USA’s forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Altice USA specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, as of any future date.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 711 M - -
Net income 2022 508 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 934 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 073 M 2 073 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,78x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 27,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 4,56 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mathew Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Grau Senior VP-Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis
Dexter G. Goei Executive Chairman
Pragash Pillai EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Raymond Svider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.-71.82%2 073
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.21%163 709
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.58%141 668
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.06%99 500
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.27%94 532
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-18.61%61 081