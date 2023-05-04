Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altice USA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATUS   US02156K1034

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:01:40 2023-05-04 pm EDT
2.770 USD   -11.78%
04:39pAltice USA Elevates Michael Olsen to General Counsel and Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer
BU
11:40aLoop Capital Adjusts Price Target on Altice USA to $3 From $12, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10:53aUBS Adjusts Altice USA Price Target to $6 From $9, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Altice USA Elevates Michael Olsen to General Counsel and Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer

05/04/2023 | 04:39pm EDT
Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Michael Olsen has been named General Counsel and Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer effective immediately. In this newly created role, he will lead the company’s Legal team as well as the Government and Regulatory Affairs, Community Affairs, and ESG teams, and continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Dennis Mathew.

Serving as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Board Secretary since 2019, Mr. Olsen assumes this expanded role following the decision by Executive Vice President, Government & Community Affairs Lee Schroeder to leave the organization in July after more than 25 years. Ms. Schroeder serves as a Senior Advisor to the CEO through July, after which point she will consult on certain government affairs related matters. She will also work with Mr. Olsen to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Michael ready to take on this important expanded role as we reaffirm our commitment to our customers, communities, and partners to position Optimum as the connectivity provider of choice across all the markets we serve,” said Dennis Mathew, Altice USA Chief Executive Officer. “Michael has a deep knowledge of our business, demonstrates superior judgement, is a decisive business partner, and leads by example, and I look forward to working with him in this new role.”

Previously, as General Counsel and Board Secretary, Mr. Olsen led Altice USA’s legal affairs, responsible for all legal activities, litigation, transactions, compliance, and corporate governance.

Prior to the acquisition of Cablevision by Altice, he held the position of Senior Vice President, Legal Regulatory and Legislative Affairs at Cablevision, overseeing the company’s public policy and legislative, regulatory legal strategy at the FCC, Congress, and before state and local government. He joined Cablevision in 2001 as Vice President for Government Affairs. Previously, he was Deputy General Counsel at Northpoint Communications in San Francisco, General Attorney at AT&T, Deputy City Attorney for the City of San Francisco and commercial litigator at Folger, Levin. He is a former clerk to the US District Court in Los Angeles and graduate of Georgetown University (JD) and Loyola Marymount University (BBA).

“Lee has been a steadfast, dependable, and thoughtful leader to her team and the broader company,” added Mr. Mathew. “Lee was integral to the acquisition of Cablevision and helped guide the company as it established itself in the U.S. market. Furthermore, she formulated our community programs and was our first Chief Diversity Officer, creating long-lasting relationships to advance our reputation in the communities we serve. We thank her for her leadership over the years and commitment to ensuring a smooth transition with Michael.”

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to nearly 5.0 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALTICE USA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 234 M - -
Net income 2023 181 M - -
Net Debt 2023 24 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,74x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 428 M 1 428 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
EV / Sales 2024 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart ALTICE USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altice USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 6,10 $
Spread / Average Target 94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mathew Chief Executive Officer
Marc Sirota Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Filipe Fonseca Chairman
Pragash Pillai EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Raymond Svider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.-31.74%1 428
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED29.18%181 968
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.39%159 668
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.18%116 992
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.24%105 590
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED40.07%82 746
