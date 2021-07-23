Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altice USA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATUS   US02156K1034

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/23 09:31:42 am
33.89 USD   +0.21%
09:03aALTICE USA : Mobile is Now Optimum Mobile
BU
07/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AT&T, American Airlines, Biogen, Netflix, ABB...
07/20ALTICE USA : News 12 New York Launches on Pluto TV
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altice USA : Mobile is Now Optimum Mobile

07/23/2021 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First step in transition to one national consumer brand across Altice USA’s connectivity businesses

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces the rebrand of its nationwide mobile service to Optimum Mobile on July 25, 2021. This transition represents the first step in the Company’s plan to align its brands under one national Optimum brand, representing a commitment to delivering a consistent and reliable connectivity experience to all customers.

Over the last few years, Altice USA has invested billions of dollars in technology, advanced fiber broadband infrastructure, network upgrades and its wireless partnership with T-Mobile to create a connectivity backbone to support the everyday needs of consumers and businesses. These investments have laid the foundation for Optimum to bring customers nationwide wireless coverage on the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network, as well as an all-new 100% fiber network for the best connectivity experience in and out of the home.

“Today’s consumer demands reliability, speed and ubiquity when it comes to connectivity,” said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA's President of Telecommunications and Chief Operating Officer. “As we unify our brands under one Optimum brand, we will deliver on our promise to provide a consistent and reliable converged connectivity experience to all our customers inside and outside the home. So, whether it’s Gigabit speed internet service or Optimum Mobile service, customers can expect the most reliable coverage and speed wherever they are.”

Key features of Optimum Mobile include:

  • Stronger, Faster Mobile Network: Connected on America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, T-Mobile.
  • Exclusive Benefits & Bigger Savings: Optimum and Suddenlink customers receive exclusive discounts on their wireless bill and can save up to 40% a year when signing up for the Company’s connectivity services and adding Optimum Mobile. Combining our products also provides for a seamless connectivity experience in and out of the home.
  • More Options: A selection of 1 GB, 3 GB and Unlimited GB data plans with unlimited talk and text starting at $14/month.
  • Flexibility: Customers can switch between data plans anytime with no fee.
  • Simplicity: No multiline commitments, no contracts, cancel anytime.
  • Multichannel Customer Support: Expanded 24/7 customer support available in-store, online or over the phone.

  • Latest Devices: The latest mobile devices from Apple, Samsung, and Motorola with zero down, zero interest financing or customers can bring their own phone.

Optimum Mobile is available to Altice’s Optimum customers across the New York tri-state area and its Suddenlink customers across the West and mid-Atlantic states, as well as to non-customers who live in or near the Company’s 21-state footprint. For more details on Optimum Mobile service and plans, you can visit Optimum.com/mobile starting on July 25, 2021.

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ALTICE USA, INC.
09:03aALTICE USA : Mobile is Now Optimum Mobile
BU
07/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : AT&T, American Airlines, Biogen, Netflix, ABB...
07/20ALTICE USA : News 12 New York Launches on Pluto TV
PU
07/20ALTICE USA : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Altice USA to $36 From $37, ..
MT
07/19ALTICE USA INTRODUCES OPTIMUM STREAM : A Best-in-Class Streaming Experience for ..
BU
07/19Altice USA Introduces Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream
CI
07/16ALTICE USA : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2021 Results
BU
07/15EQS-ADHOC : Kuros to receive USD7 million up front and potentially USD166.5 mill..
DJ
07/12CIENA : Lightpath Upgrades to Next Generation Network Using Ciena's WaveLogic 5 ..
AQ
07/03BERNARD ARNAULT : Activists spray black paint over Arnault's La Samaritaine stor..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 078 M - -
Net income 2021 903 M - -
Net Debt 2021 25 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 551 M 15 551 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 8 900
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart ALTICE USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altice USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 33,82 $
Average target price 40,74 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Grau Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Philippe Le May Chief Technology Officer
Abdelhakim Boubazine COO & President-Telecommunications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.-10.69%16 020
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-4.77%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.60%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.57%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.15%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.41%94 734