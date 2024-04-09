Town Hall Debate Will Air on News 12 Westchester & News 12 the Bronx on May 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Westchester, New York (April 9, 2024) - News 12, today announced a town hall debate for the upcoming Democratic primary election for New York's 16th Congressional District. The hour-long program, in partnership with the Business Council of Westchester, will air on News 12 Westchester and News 12 the Bronx on May 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

This will be the first debate in one of the nation's most consequential Democratic primaries and will feature questions directly from audience members. Candidates, incumbent Jamaal Bowman and challenger George Latimer, will field questions from local voters on the issues that matter most to Westchester residents and provide their vision for the future of New York's 16th Congressional District.

Tara Rosenblum, News 12's investigative and political reporter in Westchester and host of "Turn to Tara," will moderate the debate. Viewers can submit questions here . If your question is selected, you could have the opportunity to attend in-person as part of the live audience.

In addition to the above, the debate will air on News 12, channel 12 on select local cable TV lineups, as well as on the News 12 app on Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. It will also be available live on News 12's regional OTT channel, News 12 New York.

