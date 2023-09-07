Altice USA, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services and markets its services primarily under the Optimum brand. The Company delivers broadband, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers. It offers news programming and advertising services, and a full-service mobile offering to consumers across its footprint. The Company also provides enterprise-grade fiber connectivity, bandwidth and managed services to enterprise customers and provides advertising time and services to advertisers. It offers a variety of video services through Optimum television (TV), which includes delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, over the top (OTT) services such as Netflix, YouTube and others. Through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telephone service it also offers unlimited local, regional and long-distance calling within the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services