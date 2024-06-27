Local Residents and Businesses Now Have Access to Internet Speeds of up to 500 Mbps

CALIFORNIA (JUNE 27, 2024) - Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV, and phone services, today announces that due to significant upgrades made to the company's local network and infrastructure, area residents and businesses can now access internet speeds of up to 500 Mbps in Bishop, California. With this launch, customers are now able to enjoy superior internet service and speeds that are more than triple the previous highest speed offered by the company in this market.

This network enhancement comes on the heels of the company introducing its new brand platform and marketing campaign, Where local is big time, to customers across its 21-state footprint. The new platform centers on Optimum's ability to bring customers the reach and connectivity resources of a large national provider with the localized care and support of a small business to cater to the unique connectivity needs of each community it serves.

"At Optimum, we know that our services play an important role in keeping our customers connected, which is why we are thrilled to bring stronger and faster internet service to the Bishop community," said Kathleen Preston, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum West Pacific. "Under our new brand ethos and platform, Where local is big time, Optimum is committed to becoming the local connectivity provider of choice in every community we serve, and we will continue to invest in the strength and reliability of our network across our services areas in the state to bring a superior connectivity experience to our California customers."

Optimum Internet comes with whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant savings of up to $800 per year are available for residents who choose Optimum Complete , a line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line [1].

For more information on Optimum's product offerings and services, residents can call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet .

--

[1] Savings based on comparison of Optimum Complete with 1 Gig Internet + 2 lines of Optimum Mobile Unlimited plan with AT&T 1 Gigabyte Internet + 2 lines of Unlimited Starter plan.