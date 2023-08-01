New York (August 1, 2023) - Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, today announces the opening of a new retail store in Mount Kisco, New York, located at 41 S. Moger Avenue, Space G-1.

The new state-of-the-art retail store offers a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services. Customers who visit the store can register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.

Customers can also visit the store to learn about Optimum Complete, a new line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month. Optimum Complete delivers fast, secure internet and WiFi in the home and 5G, nationwide wireless coverage on the go, available through one provider and with one simple, transparent price point, providing complete connectivity, simplicity, peace of mind, and exceptional value.

"Providing exceptional service and support to our local Westchester County customers continues to be a key priority for Optimum," said Morgan Collins, Senior Vice President of Consumer Sales at Optimum. "We are excited to open a new store in Mount Kisco and we encourage new and existing customers to visit our brand-new location to explore our internet, mobile, and TV offerings."

Store Information

Address: 41 S. Moger Avenue, Space G-1, Mount Kisco, NY 10549

Phone Number: 888-467-8468

Hours: Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. / Sunday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.