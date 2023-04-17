Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altice USA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATUS   US02156K1034

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:27:07 2023-04-17 pm EDT
3.125 USD   +2.12%
02:38pAltice Usa : Optimum Launches 1 Gig Internet Service in Breckenridge And Lake Hubbard, Texas
PU
02:08pAltice Usa : Optimum Completes Network Upgrade to Launch Faster Internet Service in Sissonville, Jackson County, Kanawha County, And Lincoln County, West Virginia
PU
03/23Altice Usa : Optimum Launches up to 1 Gig Internet Service in Jonesboro, Hodge, Quitman, North Hodge, and East Hodge, LA
PU
Altice USA : Optimum Launches 1 Gig Internet Service in Breckenridge And Lake Hubbard, Texas

04/17/2023 | 02:38pm EDT
Local Residents and Businesses Now Have Access to Optimum's Full Portfolio of Connectivity Services Including Internet Speeds of Up To 1 Gig, Mobile, TV, and Phone

TEXAS (APRIL 17, 2023) - Optimum today announces that due to a significant network upgrade, faster internet speeds of up to 1 Gig are now available in Breckenridge and Lake Hubbard, Texas. In addition, the company has launched home phone service, giving both communities access for the first time to Optimum's full portfolio of products, including internet, mobile, TV and phone.

Optimum's new 1 Gig Internet service is more than seven times faster than the highest speed previously offered. With the 1 Gig launch, Optimum is now the fastest internet provider available in these markets.

"We are thrilled to have upgraded our local network in Breckenridge and Lake Hubbard to now offer up to 1 Gig Internet service for local residents and businesses," said Leroy Williams, Chief Growth Officer, Optimum. "Optimum is committed to being the connectivity provider of choice in every market we serve, and these latest network investments ensure that the Breckenridge and Lake Hubbard communities can rely on Optimum to meet all their connectivity and entertainment needs."

Optimum's award-winning internet comes with 99.9% reliability, whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi 6 for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

Optimum offers a wide range of internet speeds to meet all needs and budgets and also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a subsidy of up to $30 per month to help qualifying households pay for Internet or mobile service.

Residents can visit the Optimum store in nearby Abilene, call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit Optimum.com for information on Optimum products and services.

Store Information

Address: 3558 S Clack Street Abilene, TX 79606

Hours: Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Altice USA Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 18:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
