Altice USA : Optimum Launches 1 Gig Internet Service in Iowa, Jefferson Davis Parish and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana

New 1 Gig Network Provides Faster Internet Speeds Paired with Optimum's Full Portfolio of Connectivity Services Including Internet, Mobile, TV, and Phone

LOUISIANA (JUNE 12, 2023) - Today, Optimum announces that the company has completed significant network and infrastructure upgrades to launch up to 1 Gig internet speeds in Iowa, Jefferson Davis Parish and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. With this launch, Optimum's 1 Gig service provides the fastest internet speeds available in Iowa, offering speeds that are more than 20 times faster than the highest speed previously offered by the company.

"Optimum is committed to being the connectivity provider of choice in the markets we serve, and we are excited to bring faster speeds backed by our newly built 1 Gig Internet network to Iowa, Jefferson Davis Parish, and Calcasieu Parish," said Leroy Williams, Chief Growth Officer, Optimum. "Optimum recognizes that our services play an important role in keeping our customers connected to the people, things, and experiences that they value, and with this upgrade we are providing a better quality and more reliable service than ever before."

Optimum's award-winning internet comes with 99.9% reliability, whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi 6 for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant monthly savings are available for consumers who choose Optimum Complete, a new line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line. The company also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a subsidy of up to $30 per month to help qualifying households pay for Internet or mobile service.

Optimum is committed to supporting local organizations in the communities it serves, and recently made donations to the Lake Charles Business Showcase and the Southwest Louisiana (SWLA) Chamber's Annual Banquet this year.

For more information on Optimum's product offerings and services, residents can visit the Optimum store in Lake Charles, call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet.

Store Information

Address: 1538 E Prien Lake Rd. Lake Charles, LA 70601

Hours: Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.