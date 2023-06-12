Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altice USA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATUS   US02156K1034

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:56:40 2023-06-12 pm EDT
2.905 USD   +5.25%
02:57pAltice Usa : Optimum Launches 1 Gig Internet Service in Iowa, Jefferson Davis Parish and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana
PU
02:43pAltice Usa : Optimum Launches 1 Gig Internet Service in Enfield and Scotland Neck, North Carolina
PU
06/09WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until June 20, 2023
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altice USA : Optimum Launches 1 Gig Internet Service in Iowa, Jefferson Davis Parish and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana

06/12/2023 | 02:57pm EDT
New 1 Gig Network Provides Faster Internet Speeds Paired with Optimum's Full Portfolio of Connectivity Services Including Internet, Mobile, TV, and Phone

LOUISIANA (JUNE 12, 2023) - Today, Optimum announces that the company has completed significant network and infrastructure upgrades to launch up to 1 Gig internet speeds in Iowa, Jefferson Davis Parish and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. With this launch, Optimum's 1 Gig service provides the fastest internet speeds available in Iowa, offering speeds that are more than 20 times faster than the highest speed previously offered by the company.

"Optimum is committed to being the connectivity provider of choice in the markets we serve, and we are excited to bring faster speeds backed by our newly built 1 Gig Internet network to Iowa, Jefferson Davis Parish, and Calcasieu Parish," said Leroy Williams, Chief Growth Officer, Optimum. "Optimum recognizes that our services play an important role in keeping our customers connected to the people, things, and experiences that they value, and with this upgrade we are providing a better quality and more reliable service than ever before."

Optimum's award-winning internet comes with 99.9% reliability, whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi 6 for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant monthly savings are available for consumers who choose Optimum Complete, a new line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line. The company also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a subsidy of up to $30 per month to help qualifying households pay for Internet or mobile service.

Optimum is committed to supporting local organizations in the communities it serves, and recently made donations to the Lake Charles Business Showcase and the Southwest Louisiana (SWLA) Chamber's Annual Banquet this year.

For more information on Optimum's product offerings and services, residents can visit the Optimum store in Lake Charles, call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet.

Store Information

Address: 1538 E Prien Lake Rd. Lake Charles, LA 70601

Hours: Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Altice USA Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 18:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALTICE USA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 216 M - -
Net income 2023 167 M - -
Net Debt 2023 24 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,04x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 255 M 1 255 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
EV / Sales 2024 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart ALTICE USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altice USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 2,76 $
Average target price 4,98 $
Spread / Average Target 80,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Mathew Chief Executive Officer
Marc Sirota Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Filipe Fonseca Chairman
Pragash Pillai EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Raymond Svider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.-40.00%1 255
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED25.89%183 139
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.97%149 116
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.19%101 861
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.86%101 151
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED31.92%77 844
