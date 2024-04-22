Local Residents and Businesses Now Have Access to the Fastest Internet Speeds Available in these Areas to Power All Their Connectivity Needs

LOUISIANA (APRIL 22, 2024) - Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, phone, and TV services, today announces that due to a significant upgrade made to the company's network and infrastructure, local residents and businesses can now access up to 1 Gig internet speeds inMany, Zwolle, Negreet, Lake, and Ebarb, Louisiana. With this launch, Optimum is now the fastest internet service provider in these communities, providing internet that is more than 66 times faster than the previous highest speed offered by the company in these markets.

"Optimum is thrilled to introduce our newly built 1 Gig network and offer an enhanced connectivity experience across our full suite of products in these Louisiana markets," said Jesse Garcia, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Mid Central. "With this upgrade, we are offering the fastest internet speeds available in these communities to meet our customers' growing data and entertainment needs as we work to become the connectivity provider of choice for local residents and businesses."

"Access to high-speed internet is crucial, and thanks to Optimum, our residents and businesses in these communities now have expanded internet access to connect to all their data and entertainment needs," said State Representative Rodney Schamerhorn. "This is an important step in closing the digital divide and bringing stronger, faster, and more reliable broadband connectivity to these communities, and we applaud Optimum for their continued investment into their network and services in these areas."

Optimum Internet comes with whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant savings of up to $800 per year are available for residents who choose Optimum Complete, a line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line [1].

For more information on Optimum's product offerings and services, residents can call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet.

[1] Savings based on comparison of Optimum Complete with 1 Gig Internet + 2 lines of Optimum Mobile Unlimited plan with AT&T 1 Gigabyte Internet + 2 lines of Unlimited Starter plan.