Local Residents and Businesses in These Areas Now Have Access to Faster Internet Speeds of up to 500 Mbps

LOUISIANA (MARCH 19, 2024) - Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile and TV services, today announces that due to a significant upgrade made to the company's network and infrastructure, local residents and businesses can now access up to 500 Mbps internet speeds in parts of New Iberia Parish, St. Martin Parish and Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. With this launch, customers can enjoy superior internet speeds that are more than triple the previous highest speed offered by the company in this market.

"At Optimum, we know that our products and services play an important role in keeping our customers connected to the people, things, and experiences that they value most, and we are excited to continue investing in our local network to bring faster, more reliable broadband access to these communities," said Jesse Garcia, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Mid Central. "This investment cements our commitment to become the connectivity provider of choice in every community we serve and bring the best possible connectivity experiences to our customers across Louisiana."

Optimum Internet comes with whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant savings of up to $1,000 per year are available for residents who choose Optimum Complete, a line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line [1].

For more information on Optimum's product offerings and services, residents can call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet.

--

[1] Based on comparison of Optimum Complete with 1 Gig Fiber Internet + 2 lines of Optimum Mobile unlimited plan with Verizon Fios 1 Gigabyte Internet + 2 lines of 5G Unlimited Plus plan.