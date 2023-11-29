Speeds of up to 500 Mbps Now Available to Local Residents and Businesses

ARKANSAS (NOVEMBER 29, 2023) - Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, and TV services, today announces that due to a significant upgrade made to the company's network and infrastructure, local residents and businesses can now access up to 500 Mbps internet speeds in Nashville, Arkansas.

"Optimum is thrilled to continue investing in the Nashville community by bringing faster, more reliable and stronger service to our customers," said Jesse Garcia, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Mid Central. "At Optimum, we know our products and services play an important role in keeping our customers connected, and now our Nashville customers can access a superior connectivity experience."

"In today's digital-first world, fast and reliable internet is crucial. That's why I am pleased that Optimum has upgraded its local network to bring faster broadband speeds to the Nashville community," said Mayor Larry Dunaway. "With access to a faster and more reliable internet network, our residents and businesses will now have access to all the tools required to meet their connectivity, entertainment and data-driven needs."

Optimum's award-winning internet comes with 99.9% reliability, whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi 6 for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant monthly savings are available for Nashville residents who choose Optimum Complete, a new line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line.

The company also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a subsidy of up to $30 per month to help qualifying households pay for Internet or mobile service.

For more information on Optimum's product offerings and services, residents can visit the Optimum store in nearby Arkadelphia, call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet.

Store Information

Address: 2505 Pine St. Arkadelphia, AR 71923

Hours: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.