Now Delivering Internet Speeds of up to 500 Mbps to Power All Connectivity and Entertainment Needs for Customers

IDAHO (DECEMBER 4, 2023) - Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, and TV services, today announces that due to a significant upgrade made to the company's network and infrastructure, local residents and businesses now have access to up to 500 Mbps internet speeds in Osburn, Kellogg, Pinehurst, Smelterville, and Wallace, Idaho. With this launch, customers can choose speeds that are more than triple the previous fastest speed offered by the company in these areas.

"At Optimum, we are committed to providing fast, strong, and reliable service for our customers and are thrilled to bring an advanced connectivity experience to local residents through this network upgrade," said Kathleen Preston, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum West Pac. "This investment underscores Optimum's commitment to be the local provider of choice in every community we serve, and we are honored to continue bringing our customers across Shoshone County access to the services they need to learn, work, play and more."

Optimum's award-winning internet comes with 99.9% reliability, whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi 6 for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant monthly savings are available for residents who choose Optimum Complete, a new line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line.

The company also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a subsidy of up to $30 per month to help qualifying households pay for Internet or mobile service.

For more information on Optimum's product offerings and services, residents can call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet.