Speeds of up to 500 Mbps Now Available to Local Residents and Businesses

LOUISIANA (NOVEMBER 29, 2023) - Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, and TV services, today announces that due to a significant upgrade made to the company's local network and infrastructure, local residents and businesses can now access up to 500 Mbps internet speeds in St. Joseph and Lake Bruin, Louisiana. With this launch, Optimum is now the fastest internet provider in both areas.

"Optimum is dedicated to providing the best possible service and products to our customers, and we are thrilled to be bringing faster broadband speeds to St. Joseph and Lake Bruin," said Jesse Garcia, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Mid Central. "With this network investment, local residents and businesses in these communities can enjoy a higher quality and more reliable connectivity experience, all through Optimum."

Optimum's award-winning internet comes with 99.9% reliability, whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi 6 for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant monthly savings are available for St. Joseph and Lake Bruin residents who choose Optimum Complete, a new line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line.

The company also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a subsidy of up to $30 per month to help qualifying households pay for Internet or mobile service.

For more information on Optimum's product offerings and services, residents can call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet.