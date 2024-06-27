Community Residents and Businesses Now Have Access to Internet Speeds of up to 500 Mbps

CALIFORNIA (JUNE 27, 2024) - Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV, and phone services, today announces that due to significant investments made to the company's local network and infrastructure, area residents and businesses can now access internet speeds of up to 500 Mbps in parts of Placer County and Nevada County, California. With this launch, customers are now able to enjoy superior internet service and speeds that are more than triple the previous highest speed offered by the company in these markets.

This network enhancement comes on the heels of the company introducing its new brand platform and marketing campaign, Where local is big time, to customers across its 21-state footprint. The new platform centers on Optimum's ability to bring customers the reach and connectivity resources of a large national provider with the localized care and support of a small business to cater to the unique connectivity needs of each community it serves.

"Starting today, we are thrilled to bring faster internet service to communities across Placer and Nevada counties through our newly enhanced local network and infrastructure," said Kathleen Preston, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum West Pacific. "Under our new brand ethos and platform, Where local is big time, this investment cements our commitment to becoming the local connectivity provider of choice in every community we serve and bringing the best possible connectivity experiences to our customers across our services areas in California."

"I am pleased with Optimum's ongoing commitment to deliver quality internet access to our local communities across the state of California," said Placer County District 5 Supervisor, Cindy Gustafson. "This investment brings us one step closer to closing the digital divide and ensures that our local residents and businesses are set-up for success."

Optimum Internet comes with whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant savings of up to $800 per year are available for residents who choose Optimum Complete , a line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line [1].

For more information on Optimum's product offerings and services, residents can call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet .

--

[1] Savings based on comparison of Optimum Complete with 1 Gig Internet + 2 lines of Optimum Mobile Unlimited plan with AT&T 1 Gigabyte Internet + 2 lines of Unlimited Starter plan.