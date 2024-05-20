The groundbreaking iPad Pro and redesigned iPad Air are available to order starting today

Optimum Mobile will offer the new iPad Pro featuring a stunning, thin and light design, breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and outrageously fast M4 performance with powerful AI capabilities. Optimum Mobile will also offer the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, supercharged by the M2 chip, which is more powerful and versatile than ever with phenomenal performance and AI capabilities, a new landscape front camera, and faster Wi-Fi. Both iPad Pro and iPad Air will also support Apple Pencil Pro, which adds even more advanced capabilities to help bring users' ideas to life. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit www.optimum.com/mobile.

The new iPad Pro features a stunning new thin and light design. The 11-inch model is just 5.3 mm thin, and the 13-inch model is even thinner at a striking 5.1 mm. iPad Pro is available in two gorgeous finishes - silver and space black - with 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosures. Both sizes feature the world's most advanced display - a new breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display with the state-of-the-art tandem OLED technology. The thin and light iPad Pro design is made possible with the new M4 chip, the next generation of Apple silicon, which features an entirely new display engine to enable the precision, color, and brightness of the Ultra Retina XDR display. With a new CPU and the most powerful Neural Engine yet, the new iPad Pro is an outrageously powerful device for artificial intelligence, allowing users to perform AI-enabled tasks even faster. The updated camera system on the new iPad Pro delivers even more versatility and allows users to shoot, edit, and share all on one device. The 12MP rear camera captures vibrant Smart HDR images and video with even better color, improved textures, and detail in low light, and now features a new adaptive True Tone flash that makes document scanning on the new iPad Pro better than ever.

Now available in two sizes for the first time, the 11-inch iPad Air is super portable, while the 13-inch model provides an even larger display for more room to work, learn, and play. Both models deliver phenomenal performance and include advanced displays with an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina design; an anti-reflective screen coating; True Tone technology; high brightness; and support for P3 wide color, resulting in content that looks remarkably rich and vibrant, and text that is sharp in all kinds of lighting conditions. With a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine in M2, the new iPad Air offers even more performance and is an incredibly powerful device for artificial intelligence. The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera is now located along the landscape edge for an even better video calling experience, along with Center Stage. With M2, iPad Air is also an amazing device for AI, allowing users to easily use intelligent iPadOS features such as Visual Look Up, Subject Lift, or Live Text. The new iPad Air is available in new blue and purple finishes, along with starlight and space gray.

Cellular models of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air are activated with an eSIM, a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card. With eSIM, users can quickly activate their cellular plan, store multiple cellular plans on the same device, and stay connected. With the thin and light design of iPad Pro and iPad Air, iPad is more portable than ever and allows users to conveniently stay connected with eSIM wherever they go. Optimum Mobile supports eSIM Quick Transfer which allows users to transfer their existing plan to their new iPad, and with eSIM Carrier Activation Optimum Mobile can digitally assign a user's eSIM directly to their iPad. iPad Pro and iPad Air support Wi-Fi 6E, which delivers 2x more performance than the previous generation, and cellular models with 5G, which enables users to access their files, communicate with peers, play games online, stream movies, and back up their data in a snap while on the go.

iPad Air and iPad Pro support Apple Pencil Pro, which brings powerful new interactions to the pencil experience, including a new sensor in the barrel that can sense a user's squeeze and a custom haptic engine that delivers a light tap that provides confirmation when users squeeze, use double-tap, or snap to a Smart Shape. An all-new thinner and lighter Magic Keyboard designed for the new iPad Pro features a function row for quick access to convenient features like screen brightness, a magical floating design, gorgeous aluminum palm rest, larger trackpad with haptic feedback, and more.

Now through Saturday, June 22, new and existing customers can get $300 off the new 11-or 13-inch iPad Pro with a Tablet Unlimited line and experience America's largest 5G network for less.

Through Optimum Mobile, customers within the Optimum footprint can purchase a new iPad or bring their own device and enroll in a Tablet Unlimited plan for $45 per month with 5G access or choose to add a mobile line to unlock savings and get a tablet line for only $25 per month.

Optimum Mobile provides the nation's largest 5G coverage, and when combined with Optimum Internet, customers can experience complete and seamless connectivity both at home and on the go, all through one provider. With Optimum Internet, customers can enjoy speeds of up to 8 Gig via the Optimum Fiber network, whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi for seamless streaming, working, gaming, and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.optimum.com/mobile.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.