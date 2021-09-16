Altice USA : Optimum Mobile to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini with pre-orders starting on September 17

Best-ever lineup of iPhone will be available September 24

NEW YORK, NY - (September 16, 2021) - Optimum Mobile will offer the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU, and an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual camera system ever in iPhone and the powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 13 lineup beginning on September 17, with availability on September 24. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit Optimum.com/Mobile.

'We're thrilled to bring Optimum Mobile customers an even more powerful wireless experience with the new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini,' said Matt Marino, Executive Vice President of Consumer Services. 'When paired with Optimum Mobile's nationwide wireless coverage with 5G access, the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup provides an advanced 5G experience for our customers.'

Featuring more 5G bands, the iPhone 13 lineup works in more places on 5G for greater coverage and performance.1 Available in four stunning finishes - graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue - iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience even faster and more responsive. They also introduce the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, lasting up to two and a half hours longer in a day than iPhone 12 Pro Max, a new storage capacity of 1TB, and are protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass. With new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, the pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever capturing stunning photos and video, powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles to personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward offering Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone.

The next generation iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a beautiful design with sleek flat edges in five gorgeous new colors - pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.2 Both models feature major innovations including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone - with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization offering improvements in low light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. Equipped with the Apple designed A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.

Optimum Mobile customers will get to enjoy the full benefits of iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with coverage on America's largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network3, with mobile plans starting at just $14/month per line, and the flexibility to switch plans at any time ensuring customers only pay for the data they need.

Optimum Mobile is available to Altice's Optimum customers across the New York tri-state area and its Suddenlink customers across the West and mid-Atlantic states, as well as to non-customers who live in or near the Company's 21-state footprint. For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit Optimum.com/Mobile.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier or visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.

2 Every iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat pandemics like COVID-19 and AIDS.

3 Optimum Mobile leverages T-Mobile 4G LTE and 5G networks. Largest based on comparison of T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T 5G coverage areas. Fastest based on Opensignal 5G User Experience Report January 2021. Most reliable based on Umlaut 2021/04 5G Audit Report. 5G capable device required. 5G not available in all areas or on all plans.



About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.