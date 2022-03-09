Log in
Altice USA : Optimum Opening 13 New Retail Stores in New York Tri-State Area

03/09/2022 | 04:25pm EST
Optimum Opening 13 New Retail Stores in New York Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (March 9, 2022)- Altice USA's Optimum today announces 13 new Optimum retail stores across the New York Tri-State area, with new stores already opened or coming soon in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Connecticut, and Long Island.

These new state-of-the-art retail stores offer an interactive in-store experience where customers are invited to explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including Optimum Internet, Optimum Fiber, Smart WiFi 6, Optimum Mobile, Optimum TV, and more.

Customers who visit the stores are also able to sign up for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from an Optimum retail associate.

The 13 new locations include:

The Bronx

  • Opened:
    • 2220 Bartow Avenue in Co-op City
    • 2912 3rd Avenue in The Hub
    • 378 E. Fordham Road near Webster Avenue
  • Coming Soon:
    • 925 Hunts Point Avenue in Hunts Point
    • 184 237th Street in Riverdale

Brooklyn

  • Opened:
    • 1212 Kings Highway in Midwood
    • 443 86th Street in Bay Ridge
    • 2131 Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush
  • Coming Soon:
    • 487 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn

Connecticut

  • Opened: 615 Post Road East in Westport
  • Coming Soon: 1059 High Ridge Road in Stamford

Long Island

  • Opened: 390 Jericho Turnpike in Syosset
  • Coming Soon: 580 Hempstead Turnpike in West Hempstead

Optimum is also on track to open additional retail stores later this year to further increase convenience and support to the many local communities it serves.

"Optimum is excited to expand our presence across the Tri-State Area through these new retail locations, which provide state-of-art showrooms where customers can interact with Optimum's latest products and services and get access to expert support and guidance," said Matt Marino, Altice USA's Executive Vice President of Consumer Services. "Optimum is proud to serve our local communities in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Connecticut and Long Island and we look forward to helping more residents and businesses with their connectivity needs at our new retail locations."

Customers who visit Optimum retail locations can experience and learn more about:

  • Optimum Internet, which delivers speeds up to 1 Gig to meet the growing data demands of consumers.
  • Optimum Fiber, a 100% Fiber network with symmetrical upload and download speeds and next-generation technology delivering faster speeds across more devices than ever before.
  • Optimum Smart WiFi 6, an enhanced whole home WiFi solution with mesh technology for greater WiFi coverage, even in those hard-to-reach places.
  • Optimum Mobile, a nationwide wireless service with coverage by T-Mobile, America's largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, with mobile plans starting at just $14/month per line per month when paired with Optimum Internet.
  • Optimum TV, an entertainment experience offering a modern user interface and easy-to-use advanced features such as access to streaming apps like Netflix, voice search via a Bluetooth remote control, and more.
  • Optimum Stream, a 4K streaming device providing access to thousands of apps, streaming services on Google Play and 50 free live streaming channels, available free with 1 Gig Internet service.

These new Optimum retail stores are a concrete example of the company's ongoing investment across the New York Tri-State Area, which includes the expansion of its 100% Fiber network to reach more than 1.3 million households and businesses. The company is also committed to supporting the local community through donations to public schools, empowering the next generation of innovators through STEM activities, partnerships with local organizations, providing grants to small businesses, keeping communities informed through News 12, and more.

Store and Support Information

Customers can check the hours of their local store and book appointments in advance by visiting optimum.com/stores. Customers can also learn more about how they can manage their services online and about customer support by visiting Optimum.com.

Disclaimer

Altice USA Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 21:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
