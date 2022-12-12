Advanced search
    ATUS   US02156K1034

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
10:44aAltice Usa : Optimum Opens New Retail Store in Greenwood, Mississippi
12/08BofA Securities Reinstates Altice USA at Underperform With $3.50 Price Target
12/07Federal Law Prohibiting Pre-Dispute Arbitration Of Sexual Harassment And Sexual Assault Claims Not Retroactive, New Jersey Court Confirms
Altice USA : Optimum Opens New Retail Store in Greenwood, Mississippi

12/12/2022
Mississippi (December 12, 2022) - Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, today announces the opening of a new retail store in Greenwood, Mississippi, located at 801 W. Park Ave.

The new state-of-the-art retail store offers a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services. Customers who visit the store can also register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.

"We are excited to expand our retail presence in Mississippi with the opening of our latest Optimum store in Greenwood," said Jonah Pollack, Vice President of Retail Sales at Optimum. "Optimum is committed to delivering superior support and service to residents in Greenwood and we look forward to welcoming existing and new customers to our new location."

Store Information

Address: 801 W. Park Ave., Greenwood, MS 38930

Phone Number: 866-950-3278

Hours: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Disclaimer

Altice USA Inc. published this content on 12 December 2022


© Publicnow 2022
