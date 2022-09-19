Advanced search
Altice USA : Optimum Opens New Store in Prosper, Texas

09/19/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Texas (September 19, 2022)- Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, recently opened a new retail store in Prosper, TX located at 1921 N. Preston Road in the Victory Shops.

The new state-of-the-art retail store offers a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including Internet, Smart WiFi 6, Mobile, TV and home phone services. Customers who visit the store can also register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.

To celebrate the store's grand opening, Optimum hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week, which was attended by the Prosper Chamber of Commerce and other local guests who were treated to fun activities, prizes, and treats, including an on-site food truck from the Food Network.

"We are excited to open our new Optimum retail store in Prosper, marking the first time we have ever had a retail location in the town and the 17th store we've opened so far this year," said Jonah Pollack, Vice President of Retail Sales at Optimum. "This new retail location underscores our commitment to the residents of Prosper in providing superior support and service, and we look forward to serving our customers from this new location."

Store Information

Address: Victory Shops at 1921 N. Preston Road, Suite 40, Prosper, TX 75078

Phone Number: (866) 950-3278

Hours: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Disclaimer

Altice USA Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 21:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
