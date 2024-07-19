Altice USA : Optimum Reaches Multi-Year Extension with Gray Media
July 19, 2024 at 02:43 pm EDT
NEW YORK (July 19, 2024) - Optimum and Gray Media have agreed to a multi-year extension of their relationship, which enables Optimum TV customers to continue to enjoy programming on Gray's broadcast television stations. Optimum TV markets with Gray stations include Connecticut, North Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, West Virginia, California, Missouri, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, and Ohio. The extension also enables Optimum TV customers to continue to enjoy Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury games on Gray stations in their respective markets.
About Optimum
Optimum is a brand of Altice USA, one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.7 million residential and business customers across 21 states. The company operates Optimum Media, an advanced advertising, and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional, and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local and international news through its News 12 and i24NEWS networks.
