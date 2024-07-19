NEW YORK (July 19, 2024) - Optimum and Gray Media have agreed to a multi-year extension of their relationship, which enables Optimum TV customers to continue to enjoy programming on Gray's broadcast television stations. Optimum TV markets with Gray stations include Connecticut, North Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, West Virginia, California, Missouri, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, and Ohio. The extension also enables Optimum TV customers to continue to enjoy Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury games on Gray stations in their respective markets.

