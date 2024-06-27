Local Residents and Businesses Now Have Access to Internet Speeds of up to 500 Mbps to Meet all Their Entertainment and Data Needs

TEXAS (JUNE 27, 2024) - Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV, and phone services, today announces that due to significant investments made to the company's local network and infrastructure, area residents and businesses can now access internet speeds of up to 500 Mbps in Navasota, Texas. With this launch, customers are now able to enjoy superior internet service that is more than triple the previous highest speed offered by the company in this market.

This network enhancement comes on the heels of the company introducing its new brand platform and marketing campaign, Where local is big time, to customers across its 21-state footprint. The new platform centers on Optimum's ability to bring customers the reach and connectivity resources of a large national provider with the localized care and support of a small business to cater to the unique connectivity needs of each community it serves.

"Under our new brand ethos and platform, Where local is big time, Optimum is a proud local provider of the Navasota community, and we are thrilled to bring faster internet service to customers in the area," said Sean O'Connell, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Texoma. "Starting today, local residents and businesses will be able to access a superior connectivity experience through our newly enhanced network, and we are excited to continue investing in the strength and reliability of our services in every community we serve across the state of Texas."

Optimum Internet comes with whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant savings of up to $800 per year are available for residents who choose Optimum Complete , a line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line [1].

For more information on Optimum's product offerings and services, local residents can visit the Optimum retail store in nearby Montgomery, call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet .

Store Information

Address: 15264 TX-105 W Suite 200 Montgomery, TX 77356

Hours: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

--

[1] Savings based on comparison of Optimum Complete with 1 Gig Internet + 2 lines of Optimum Mobile Unlimited plan with AT&T 1 Gigabyte Internet + 2 lines of Unlimited Starter plan.